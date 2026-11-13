Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced plans to construct 10 multipurpose regional stadiums under the government's 2027 Budget

Seven regions, including Western North, Ahafo and Oti, will each receive a 5,000-seater stadium to improve access to modern sporting facilities

The government has allocated GH¢600 million for the projects, with three additional regions expected to receive stadiums with larger seating capacities

The government of Ghana has announced plans to construct seven new 5,000-seater multipurpose stadiums across selected regions as part of efforts to improve sporting infrastructure in the country.

Government to construct massive ultramodern stadiums in these 10 regions. Image credit: mrsldmahama

Source: UGC

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed the initiative while presenting the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

According to the minister, the government has allocated GH¢600 million towards constructing 10 regional stadiums, including the seven facilities with a seating capacity of 5,000 spectators each.

The investment forms part of the GH¢782 million budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation for the 2027 financial year.

Seven regions to receive 5,000-seater stadiums

The Finance Minister identified seven regions that will benefit from the proposed 5,000-capacity multipurpose sporting facilities.

These regions are:

Western North Region North East Region Ahafo Region Upper East Region Upper West Region Bono East Region Oti Region

Each region is expected to receive one stadium under the government's sports infrastructure development programme.

The facilities are intended to provide additional venues for football matches, school sporting competitions and other organised sporting activities.

They are also expected to support grassroots sports development and help identify young athletes with the potential to compete at higher levels.

The initiative could particularly benefit communities where access to standard sporting infrastructure remains limited.

However, the government has yet to announce the specific towns and districts where the seven stadiums will be constructed.

Three additional regions to receive bigger stadiums

Beyond the seven 5,000-seater facilities, the government has announced plans to construct three additional stadiums with larger spectator capacities.

The Savannah and Bono regions will each receive a 10,000-seater multipurpose stadium, while the Volta Region will benefit from a 12,000-capacity facility.

The breakdown of the 10 proposed projects is presented below.

Region Stadium capacity Western North 5,000 North East 5,000 Ahafo 5,000 Upper East 5,000 Upper West 5,000 Bono East 5,000 Oti 5,000 Savannah 10,000 Bono 10,000 Volta 12,000

The proposed Volta Regional Stadium will have the largest seating capacity among the 10 facilities.

The government expects the projects to bring sporting opportunities closer to communities while strengthening talent development across the country.

Although funding has been announced, detailed construction schedules, contractors and completion dates have not yet been made public.

The actual delivery of the projects will therefore depend on the implementation of the government's 2027 sports infrastructure programme.

John Dumelo unveiled special World Cup package

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo has announced a special free viewing for Black Stars matches across Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Constituents who attend the viewing centres can enjoy free kenkey and fish while watching the games at select locations.

The MP's initiative has been met with overwhelming support and excitement on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh