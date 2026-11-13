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Seven Regions in Ghana to Receive New 5,000-Seater Stadiums As Government Announces Plans
Ghana

Seven Regions in Ghana to Receive New 5,000-Seater Stadiums As Government Announces Plans

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced plans to construct 10 multipurpose regional stadiums under the government's 2027 Budget
  • Seven regions, including Western North, Ahafo and Oti, will each receive a 5,000-seater stadium to improve access to modern sporting facilities
  • The government has allocated GH¢600 million for the projects, with three additional regions expected to receive stadiums with larger seating capacities

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The government of Ghana has announced plans to construct seven new 5,000-seater multipurpose stadiums across selected regions as part of efforts to improve sporting infrastructure in the country.

Ghana, Mahama, Stadium, Goverment, Project, 2027 budget
Government to construct massive ultramodern stadiums in these 10 regions. Image credit: mrsldmahama
Source: UGC

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed the initiative while presenting the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

According to the minister, the government has allocated GH¢600 million towards constructing 10 regional stadiums, including the seven facilities with a seating capacity of 5,000 spectators each.

The investment forms part of the GH¢782 million budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation for the 2027 financial year.

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Seven regions to receive 5,000-seater stadiums

The Finance Minister identified seven regions that will benefit from the proposed 5,000-capacity multipurpose sporting facilities.

These regions are:

  1. Western North Region
  2. North East Region
  3. Ahafo Region
  4. Upper East Region
  5. Upper West Region
  6. Bono East Region
  7. Oti Region

Each region is expected to receive one stadium under the government's sports infrastructure development programme.

The facilities are intended to provide additional venues for football matches, school sporting competitions and other organised sporting activities.

They are also expected to support grassroots sports development and help identify young athletes with the potential to compete at higher levels.

The initiative could particularly benefit communities where access to standard sporting infrastructure remains limited.

However, the government has yet to announce the specific towns and districts where the seven stadiums will be constructed.

Three additional regions to receive bigger stadiums

Beyond the seven 5,000-seater facilities, the government has announced plans to construct three additional stadiums with larger spectator capacities.

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The Savannah and Bono regions will each receive a 10,000-seater multipurpose stadium, while the Volta Region will benefit from a 12,000-capacity facility.

The breakdown of the 10 proposed projects is presented below.

Region

Stadium capacity

Western North

5,000

North East

5,000

Ahafo

5,000

Upper East

5,000

Upper West

5,000

Bono East

5,000

Oti

5,000

Savannah

10,000

Bono

10,000

Volta

12,000

The proposed Volta Regional Stadium will have the largest seating capacity among the 10 facilities.

The government expects the projects to bring sporting opportunities closer to communities while strengthening talent development across the country.

Although funding has been announced, detailed construction schedules, contractors and completion dates have not yet been made public.

The actual delivery of the projects will therefore depend on the implementation of the government's 2027 sports infrastructure programme.

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Constituents who attend the viewing centres can enjoy free kenkey and fish while watching the games at select locations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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