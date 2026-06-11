John Dumelo has announced a special free viewing for Black Stars matches across Ayawaso West Wuogon

Constituents who attend the viewing centres can enjoy free kenkey and fish while watching the games at select locations

The MP's initiative has been met with overwhelming support and excitement on social media

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Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament (MP), John Dumelo, has rolled out a special World Cup package for his constituents.

The MP, who also serves as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, has paid to make Ghana's Black Stars games accessible and free to residents of Ayawaso West.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 11, 2026, hours before the World Cup starts, Dumelo noted that he paid the DSTV (pay TV) subscription for commercial viewing centres across the constituency.

Also, he has arranged for free giant screen viewing for all Black Stars matches at selected locations, including Abelemkpe Astro Turf, Okponglo, Mempeasem, Airport Residential Area, West Legon, and Dzorwulu.

On top of that, Dumelo added that he had arranged with 13 kenkey sellers in the constituency to serve free kenkey and fish for viewers at the respective centres for the Ghana matches.

"The World Cup starts today and here is good news for Ayawaso West.

1. I have paid the dstv for tv viewing centers across Ayawaso west.

2. Free giant screen at Abelemkpe Astro Turf park for all Ghana matches.

3. Free giant screen at Okponlgo for all World Cup matches.

4. Free Giant screen at Mempasem for all Ghana Matches

5. Free Giant screen at Airport residential area for all Ghana matches

6. Free Giant screen at West legon for all Ghana matches.

7. Free Giant screen at Dzorwulu for all Ghana matches.

I have also engaged 13 Kenkey sellers across the constituency to provide free meals( Kenkey and Ghana fish) for those coming to watch the Ghana matches. Go Ghana Go!!! #idey4u."

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions to John Dumelo's World Cup package

The announcement of John Dumelo's World Cup package for his constituency has received massive approval online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

John Kwesi Baiden

"Aa Massa... why? You overdo it, Koraa. I feel so sorry for your contestants in the upcoming elections. On a more serious note, you effortlessly do these things because this is your nature, not because you want votes; this is what I see in you. It will be a privilege for me to meet you one day. Continue being you."

Source: YEN.com.gh