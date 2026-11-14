The Bank of Ghana addressed public concerns about the portrait of flag designer Mrs Theodosia Salome Okoh on the new GH₵50 Heritage Series banknote

The Bank confirmed the portrait was developed from multiple photographs of Mrs Okoh, not from images of her sister, Dr Letitia Obeng

Technical and security requirements during the engraving process led to adjustments that caused the portrait to resemble Obeng closely

The Bank of Ghana has officially responded to public and family concerns over the likeness of Theodosia Okoh, designer of Ghana's national flag, depicted on the new GH₵50 Heritage Series banknote.

The Bank of Ghana addressed public concerns about the portrait of flag designer Theodosia Salome Okoh on the new GH₵50 Heritage Series banknote. Credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the Bank confirmed that the portrait was developed from multiple photographs of Mrs Okoh and not, as some had suggested, from images of her sister, Dr Letitia Obeng.

The Bank explained that the photographs were used to produce an engraved artistic representation suitable for banknote printing, a process that demands significant technical precision.

During production, certain visual adjustments were made, among them the replacement of Mrs Okoh's familiar head-tie with a hairstyle more characteristic of the era.

The Bank acknowledged that these modifications contributed to the perceived differences in her appearance and to the portrait bearing a noticeable resemblance to Dr Obeng.

The Bank expressed appreciation for the family's constructive engagement on the matter, as well as the broader public interest in safeguarding Ghana's national heritage.

Despite the controversy, the Bank of Ghana affirmed the intent of the banknote.

It stated that the portrait is designed to honour Okoh and recognise her lasting contribution to Ghana's national identity, adding that it remains committed to ensuring that distinguished personalities featured on the country's currency are represented with both dignity and respect.

The Heritage Series banknotes are scheduled to enter circulation on 1 December 2026.

Bank of Ghana launches new cedi app

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana launched a new Cedi App to help Ghanaians explore the Heritage Series banknotes before they enter circulation on December 1, 2026.

The app offered an interactive way to learn about the notes’ designs and security features, while a nationwide campaign would bring guidance to communities across all 16 regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh