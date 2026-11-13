Gossips24TV has claimed that a Zimbabwean influencer's portrait, taken at Makola Market in Accra, ended up on the back of Ghana's new Heritage Series GH₵1 note

The video identifies Esther Bosha, a friend of Esther Bush, as the woman in question, saying she visited Ghana in 2021 and was photographed at the market

The claim has sparked debate online, with many Ghanaians questioning whether proper checks were carried out before the new banknote design was approved

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian social media commentator has set the internet ablaze with claims that Zimbabwean influencer Esther Bosha's photograph, snapped at Makola Market during a visit to Ghana, was unknowingly used on the back of the country's newly redesigned GH₵1 banknote.

Allegations of Zimbabwean influencer Esther Bosha's portrait appearing on the GH₵1 note emerge after the Bank of Ghana introduces new cedi notes. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @ishoot.ghana

Source: Instagram

Clement Asamoah of Gossips24TV raised the allegation in a TikTok video that has been circulating widely, breaking down the supposed identities of the women depicted on the new Heritage Series one-cedi note.

While he walked through several of the figures shown on the banknote, it was his claim about one particular woman that caught everyone's attention.

Esther Bosha and the GH₵1 note connection

According to Asamoah, the fifth woman on the new cedi banknotes is not Ghanaian at all. He identified her as Victoria Esther Nkhama aka Esther Bosha, a Zimbabwean influencer, who reportedly visited Ghana in 2021.

The popular Ghanaian blogger alleged that a photo taken of Bosha and some traders at the Makola Market during that trip was what graphic designers used, apparently without realising the subject was a foreign national rather than a Ghanaian market woman.

The commentator was careful to say his concern was not with the other women depicted on the note, several of whom he acknowledged as historically significant Ghanaian figures, but specifically with this fifth portrait and how it may have slipped through without proper verification.

The video also touched on other elements of the new note's design, including a portrait he identified as Cardinal Peter Porekuu Dery, the first Catholic bishop from the Upper West region and the second Cardinal from Ghana, elevated in 2006.

He noted that the cardinal's inclusion had drawn some religious objections, citing JJ Barakuta among those who raised concerns.

The TikTok video of Clement Asamoah speaking of the GH₵1 note portrait is below:

Reactions to the GH₵1 banknote claim

The video triggered a sharp response from Ghanaians online, many of whom directed their frustration at the authorities responsible for the design process.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

SUCCESS wrote:

"Then the lady on the 1 cedi note doesn't make sense at all."

Kharis said:

"But we Dey joke in this country paaa. So the whole government couldn't do a proper due diligence about this?"

Peter Asare Nyarko commented:

"What is wrong with a foreigner who was captured in our market being among a picture on the cedi?"

Fox added:

"So this woman and Mensa Sarbah, who deserve to be on this note? Herr Ghana. 😭"

Bank of Ghana defends new GH¢50 portrait

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the Bank of Ghana’s defence of Theodosia Okoh’s portrait on the new GH¢50 Heritage Series banknote.

The image came under scrutiny after Okoh’s nephew said it looked more like his mother, Dr Letitia Obeng.

The Bank said it used three authentic photographs of Okoh to create the engraved portrait.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh