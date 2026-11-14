The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) released a public notice on Saturday, November 14, explaining the cause of the outage

ECG attributed the disruption to a fault in its network, with engineers deployed to fix the problem

More than 13 communities across Tema were affected, including Afienya, Gbetsile, Golf City and surrounding areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed the reason behind a sudden power outage that left several communities in Tema without electricity on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The power distributor's Tema Region office released a public notice confirming that a fault in its network had triggered the interruption.

ECG assured customers that its engineers had been deployed to address the problem, though no specific timeline was given for when power would be fully restored.

Dumsor Alert: ECG Explains Cause of Power Outage in Parts of Ghana, Lists Over 10 Affected Areas. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Over 13 Tema communities left without power

The notice listed more than a dozen affected locations, covering a broad stretch of the Tema Region.

Among the areas experiencing the outage are Tema International School, Don Bosco, EU China Mall, Tulaku, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, White Estates, Afienya (Emef's Estate), Afienya (Coastal Estates), Golf City, Goshen, Gbetsile, and surrounding communities.

Residents and businesses across these areas were left waiting as repair works got under way.

Below is ECG's official communique on the power outage in parts of Tema, as shared on X:

ECG apologises for the inconvenience

ECG extended an apology to affected customers for the disruption to their electricity supply.

The company did not indicate when the fault would be fully rectified, leaving households and commercial operators uncertain about how long they would have to manage without power.

The outage has reignited concerns about the reliability of electricity supply in Ghana, particularly in areas where residents and businesses depend on a steady power connection for their daily operations.

For many in the affected communities, the interruption adds to ongoing frustrations around Dumsor, the persistent power cuts that have long tested the patience of Ghanaians.

10 ways to save electricity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG prepaid customers could lower their electricity bills by adopting more efficient habits when using household appliances.

Refrigerators, air conditioners and electric irons are among the devices that can drive up power consumption when handled carelessly.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh