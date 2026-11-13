The Electricity Company of Ghana reported separate network faults in the Western and Ashanti South Regions on Friday, November 13, 2026

An underground cable fault at Ketan Junction left parts of Adiembra, Kweikuma and surrounding communities without power

ECG confirmed engineers were deployed to both regions to restore supply and apologised for the inconvenience

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has flagged power outages affecting communities in two regions after separate faults developed on its network on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Residents in parts of BU, Adiembra, Kweikuma and their surrounding communities in the Western Region were left without electricity after an underground cable fault was detected at Ketan Junction.

ECG explains the cause of power outages in parts of the Western and Ashanti regions. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Getty Images

ECG's Western Region office confirmed the fault in an official statement, adding that its engineers had been deployed to the site to identify and repair the damage so that supply could be restored to affected customers as quickly as possible.

Read ECG's public notice about the power outage in Western Region on Facebook below:

Ashanti south communities also hit

A separate fault on ECG's network in the Ashanti South Region has also disrupted power supply to Fumso Ketiwa, Amoako, Asanaikrom and neighbouring communities.

The Ashanti South team similarly confirmed that technical crews were on the ground working to bring the situation under control.

In both cases, ECG extended an apology to customers for the disruption and the inconvenience it has caused.

The company did not provide a specific timeline for when full restoration of supply was expected in either region.

Read ECG's public notice on the power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region on Facebook below:

GMet warns of rain and thunderstorms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, November 13, 2026.

Mist and fog patches were expected to cause poor visibility across parts of southern Ghana early in the day.

Thunderstorms and rain-bearing clouds were projected to develop later over forest and transition zones.

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Source: YEN.com.gh