The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the Ashanti over the next week

The power distributor published a notice on November 14, confirming the planned outages expected to affect over 50 communities

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in the Ashanti Region that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from November 16.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the Ashanti Region over the next week. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

The power distributor issued a notice on November 14 indicating the planned maintenance.

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out for nine hours, between 7:30 am and 5:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Some of the power cuts in the area will be caused by the ongoing upgrade of the Anwomaso to Ridge Bulk Supply Point transmission line.

The company will be replacing the existing 364MVA single-circuit transmission line with a modern double-circuit transmission line rated at 2 x 488MVA (976MVA).

Earlier explanation for recurring dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, earlier identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh