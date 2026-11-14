ECG Announces 3-Day Power Outage in Parts of Kumasi From November 16 to 18

The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a planned power outage affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region

The outage, scheduled from November 16 to 18, is linked to a GRIDCo transmission line upgrade between Anwomaso and Ridge

Areas including Kaase, Boadi, Abattoir and surrounding communities will lose power from 7:30am to 5:00pm each day

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a three-day planned power outage affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region, running from Monday, 16th November to Wednesday, 18th November 2026.

ECG announces power cuts in parts of Kumasi for three days. Photo credit: @ecg.

Source: Getty Images

In a notice published on 14th November 2026, ECG said the interruption is necessary to allow the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to carry out an upgrade of the transmission line running from Anwomaso to the Ridge Bulk Supply Point. The work involves expanding the line's capacity from a 364MVA single-circuit system to a 2×488MVA double-circuit configuration, bringing the total capacity to 976MVA.

Dumsor in Kumasi: Areas affected by the outage

Residents and businesses in parts of Kaase, Boadi, Appiadu, Kokoben, Donyina, Emina, Georgia, Bomplex and Abattoir will be without power during the period. Several major commercial operations in the area are also affected, including Guinness Ghana Ltd, Fan Milk and Coca-Cola.

Power will be cut each day between 7:30am and 5:00pm for the duration of the three-day window.

GRIDCo capacity upgrade

The upgrade is part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana's electricity transmission infrastructure. By doubling the circuit and significantly increasing the line's carrying capacity, the project is intended to improve reliability and reduce pressure on the national grid in the Ashanti Region.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements ahead of the outage, particularly those operating businesses or medical equipment dependent on a continuous power supply.

The Instagram post is below:

ECG announces power outage in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about ECG’s scheduled eight-hour power outage across more than a dozen Ashanti Region communities on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The planned maintenance is expected to interrupt supply from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The outage will affect homes and businesses, including residents who depend on electricity for water pumps, refrigeration and medical devices. ECG has urged people in the listed communities to make arrangements before the power is cut.

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Source: YEN.com.gh