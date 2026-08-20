GRIDCo confirmed a major fault on the Akosombo–Volta transmission line triggered the early morning blackout on August 20

Communities across Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern and Central regions lost power from around 4:30 a.m., disrupting homes, businesses and services

Thursday's outage marked the second major disruption to Ghana's national power system in under a month

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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has confirmed that a fault on the Akosombo–Volta transmission line caused another widespread power outage that swept across multiple regions of Ghana in the early hours of Thursday, August 20, 2026.

The fault triggered the automatic shutdown of the Akosombo generating units alongside several thermal plants. GRIDCo explained that this was not a failure of response but rather the deliberate activation of the national power system's inbuilt protection mechanisms, which are designed to preserve the stability of the National Interconnected Transmission System.

GRIDCo says a major fault on the Akosombo–Volta transmission line triggered the early morning blackout of August 20

Source: Facebook

In an official statement, GRIDCo said: "Immediately following the incident, GRIDCo engineers, working in close coordination with other power sector agencies, took steps to isolate the affected transmission line and commenced the safe and systematic restoration of the power system."

Electricity was cut across vast parts of the country from approximately 4:30 a.m., leaving households, businesses and essential services without power during the early morning hours.

In Greater Accra, the blackout hit communities including Adabraka, Weija, Tesano, Achimota, Dzorwulu, Legon, Madina, Adenta and Oyarifa. The outage extended well beyond the capital, with Aburi, Tamale, and communities across the Eastern, Northern, Central and Ashanti regions also plunged into darkness.

GRIDCo confirmed that supply had been restored to some of the affected areas, with technical teams continuing work to reconnect the remaining customers. The company assured the public that further updates would be issued as restoration progressed.

Second major outage in less than a month

Thursday's disruption is the second significant failure to strike Ghana's national grid within 30 days.

On July 29, 2026, a similar widespread blackout affected communities in Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and parts of the Ashanti and Eastern regions.

The back-to-back incidents are expected to intensify scrutiny over the reliability of Ghana's transmission infrastructure, particularly given the impact such outages have on households, commercial operations and critical services across the country.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh