Several prominent Ghanaians, including politicians, musicians and businesspeople, have lost properties to demolition exercises across Accra and beyond

The affected properties ranged from beachfront bars and estate buildings to residential homes, with losses estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars

Some of the cases sparked debate over land ownership, with affected parties maintaining they had acquired their properties through legitimate means

Several high-profile Ghanaians have found themselves at the centre of costly demolition exercises in recent years, with losses spanning residential homes, entertainment venues and commercial properties.

5 Ghanaian public figures who lost properties to demolitions. Image credit: Itz Tiffany, Asante Bediatuo, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Source: Facebook

Freddie Blay

Former New Patriotic Party National Chairman Freddie Blay spoke out in October 2026 about the demolition of properties belonging to two of his sons.

Among the structures razed was Polo Beach Club, situated along the La beachfront in Accra.

A separate demolition at Borteyman also brought down 40 estate buildings owned by his son Kwame Blay, following a land dispute.

Itz Tiffany

Musician Itz Tiffany suffered a major blow in September 2026 when her Box Bar at Laboma Beach in Accra was pulled down as part of a broader coastal clearance exercise.

She reportedly put her losses at more than $200,000. Despite the setback, her second Box Bar outlet at Spintex continued to operate.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Former South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor recounted in January 2025 how an eight-bedroom house he owned at Adenta was demolished during the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He maintained that he had legitimately purchased the land from the local chiefs.

Mac Tontoh and family

The family of the late Osibisa co-founder Mac Tontoh also experienced a demolition in May 2024, when property at Osibisa Close in Dzorwulu, Accra, was brought down.

The incident drew public attention to the circumstances surrounding the loss of the legendary musician's estate.

Nana Asante Bediatuo and wife

Sarah O. Femi Bediatuo, wife of Nana Asante Bediatuo, joined the list of prominent figures facing demolition-related concerns when her Sandbox Beach Club at La in Accra was marked for demolition by the State Housing Company on 14 November 2026.

As of the time of reporting, the property had been earmarked rather than confirmed as already demolished.

Taken together, these cases have shone a light on ongoing tensions around land ownership and the impact demolition exercises can have on both businesses and families across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh