Sandbox Beach Club in La, Accra, owned by Sarah Femi Asante, wife of former Akufo-Addo aide Nana Bediatuo Asante, has been marked for demolition

Red spray paint on the club's wall reads 'State Housing Property', with the date 14-11-26 visible in photographs circulating online

The State Housing Company has defended the move, describing the land as belonging to all Ghanaians

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Sandbox Beach Club, a popular seaside venue in La, Accra owned by Nana Bediatuo Asante's wife Femi Asante, has been marked for demolition after the State Housing Company identified the land on which it sits as state property.

State Housing Company marks Nana Asante Bediatuo's wife Femi Asante's Sandbox Beach Club in Accra for demolition. Photo source: @femi.asante, @osei_douglas_live

Source: Instagram

Photographs shared by Ghanaian blogger Modern Africa on Instagram on Sunday, 15 November 2026, showed red spray paint on the club's exterior wall reading "State Housing Property" and "State 14-11-26", alongside what appeared to be a formal notice taped to the wall.

State Housing Company defends asset recovery

The Sandbox Beach Club is owned as part of the Hospitality Groupe Sebastien by Sarah Femi Asante, wife of Nana Bediatuo Asante, who served as Executive Secretary to former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a response to backlash from social commentator Richard Gyamfi, the Public Relations Officer of State Housing Company (SHC), Ewura Adams Karim, categorically refuted the allegations of political targeting and defended the agency's move to demolish the beach club.

He noted that state land belongs to all Ghanaians, framing the action as part of a broader asset recovery effort.

Karim explained that the company had followed due process by giving public notices to all occupants of its lands, granting them a 21-day window to regularise their tenancy, renew expired leases, or give vacant possession.

Sandbox Beach Club is set to become the latest seaside joint in La set for demolition following the destruction of the Laboma Beach, Polo Beach and La Pleasure Beach several weeks ago.

The X post detailing Sandbox Beach Club's marked demolition is below:

Sandbox Beach's marked demolition stirs reactions

The development has drawn a range of responses from Ghanaians on social media, with some mourning the potential loss of a beloved leisure spot while others framed it as a matter of accountability.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@erickaj_love wrote:

"Sandbox was one of my favourite places to go. They are demolishing all the good spots."

@techexporterglobal offered a pointed take:

"A lesson to all politicians: when in power, don't abuse it and take things that belong to Ghanaians...I welcome politicians going after each other as long as there is no abuse of power. It is all good...Ghana is the winner."

@kbuatsie raised the question of compensation, saying:

"I hope they compensate her a fair amount, not just for the land but the business as well."

@ablackdiamondgem expressed disbelief:

"Eiiii why? A very nice business establishment like that… couldn't they come to some middle ground?"

La Pleasure Beach management sues SSNIT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the La Pleasure Beach Management Committee’s lawsuit against SSNIT and two hotel companies over an alleged dawn demolition of its offices and licensed structures.

The committee claimed the operation took place without a court order or prior notice and was seeking restored control of the beach, compensation and an injunction.

SSNIT, meanwhile, said it sought security assistance over what it described as persistent unlawful occupation and unauthorised activities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh