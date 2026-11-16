The State Housing Company Limited marked structures occupied by Sandbox Beach Club on November 14 as part of a land recovery exercise

SHC's PRO Ewura Adams Karim said all occupants received 21 days' notice and were offered a 15% discount to settle outstanding payments

Sandbox Beach Club is linked to Sarah O. Femi Bediatuo, wife of a cousin and former aide to ex-President Nana Akufo-Addo

The State Housing Company Limited (SHC) has pushed back against claims that its decision to mark structures occupied by Sandbox Beach Club for demolition is driven by political considerations.

The company has said the action is part of a broader land recovery exercise aimed at reclaiming state assets for all Ghanaians.

The State Housing Company Limited marked structures occupied by Sandbox Beach Club on November 14 as part of a land recovery exercise. Credit: Citi News

Source: Facebook

Structures on the Sandbox-occupied property were marked on Saturday, November 14, with notices directing occupants and members of the public to vacate the premises.

The move formed part of a wider SHC initiative to recover lands it owns across the country.

On Sunday, November 15, Ewura Adams Karim, the Public Relations Officer of SHC, used a post on X to refute allegations that Sandbox had been singled out because of its perceived political associations. Karim described such claims as false and stressed that all occupants of SHC lands had been given the same treatment, regardless of their political affiliations or the nature of their businesses.

He explained that SHC had issued public notices to all tenants, granting them 21 days to regularise their arrangements, renew any expired leases, or hand back vacant possession of the properties.

To ease the process, the company had also introduced a 15% discount for occupants with outstanding payments, encouraging them to clear their debts and secure their continued stay.

"We share the concern for workers and their families. That is exactly why SHC gave notice and offered the option to regularise. Protecting jobs and protecting public assets are not opposites," Karim said.

He further emphasised that state lands belonged to every Ghanaian, and that recovering them should be understood as responsible stewardship rather than any form of political hostility.

Who owns Sandbox Beach Club?

The clarification came in response to criticism from Richard Gyamfi, a member of the New Patriotic Party's National Communications Team, who questioned the rationale behind the planned demolition.

Sandbox Beach Club is owned by Sarah O. Femi Bediatuo, the wife of Nana Asante Bediatuo, who is a cousin and former executive secretary to ex-President Nana Akufo-Addo. Sarah O. Femi Bediatuo is also identified as the Chief Executive Officer of Hospitality Groupe Sebastien, the company responsible for managing the beach club.

Karim acknowledged the potential impact of the demolition on employees and their families but maintained that SHC had provided sufficient notice and meaningful opportunity for occupants to regularise their tenancy before any further action was taken.

La Pleasure Beach management sues SSNIT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the La Pleasure Beach Management Committee’s lawsuit against SSNIT and two hotel companies over an alleged dawn demolition of its offices and licensed structures.

The committee claimed the operation took place without a court order or prior notice and was seeking restored control of the beach, compensation and an injunction.

SSNIT, meanwhile, said it sought security assistance over what it described as persistent unlawful occupation and unauthorised activities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh