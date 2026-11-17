The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, covering conditions across the country

Mist and fog patches are set to reduce visibility over coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the early hours

Localised thunderstorms and rain are likely along coastal and inland areas during the afternoon and evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a mixed bag of conditions ranging from early morning fog to afternoon thunderstorms.

Residents in coastal, forest and mountainous zones should prepare for reduced visibility during the early hours of the day, as GMet warns of mist and fog patches settling over those areas.

GMet lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms today, November 17, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Commuters and motorists in particular are advised to exercise caution during the morning rush.

As the sun rises and temperatures climb, those conditions are expected to clear, giving way to predominantly sunny skies with some cloud build-up across most parts of the country.

Afternoon storms possible along the coast and inland

Despite the largely bright outlook for the middle of the day, GMet cautions that localised thunderstorms and rain could develop over select coastal and inland locations during the afternoon and evening hours.

Residents in those areas should remain alert to sudden changes in the weather.

In the far north, slightly hazy conditions are forecast to linger throughout the entire forecast period, keeping skies less than fully clear for communities in the extreme northern sector.

GMet encourages the public to stay updated through official channels for any revisions to the forecast as the day progresses.

Read the morning weather forecast from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 8-hour power outage today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ECG scheduled planned maintenance works across several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The exercise caused a temporary power outage lasting from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the affected areas.

ECG listed dozens of communities, including New Edubiase, Adansi Praso, Nsuta and Tetrem, among those that faced the disruption.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh