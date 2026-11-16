ECG Announces 8-Hour Power Outage in Parts of Ashanti Region on November 17

ECG scheduled planned maintenance works across several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

The exercise will cause a temporary power outage lasting from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the affected areas

ECG listed dozens of communities including New Edubiase, Adansi Praso, Nsuta and Tetrem among those facing the disruption

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned maintenance exercise across several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, which will leave residents without electricity for eight hours.

According to the power distributor, the outage will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm as technicians carry out work aimed at improving service delivery across the affected zones.

ECG announces an 8-hour power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region on November 17, 2026. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Getty Images

Ashanti communities affected by the ECG outage

The list of communities facing the disruption is extensive. Residents of Abuoso, Asuminya Abuoso, Fahiakobo, Kobriso, Dawusaso, Keniago, Offinho Kwakyiabo, Dadease, Takorasi, Datano, Watreso, Odaso, Adagya, Brikyakrom, Hiampenika, Tontokrom, Bonsaso, Kojonsiakrom, Yawkasakrom, Dunwura, Grooso and Manukrom are among those who will be without power during the maintenance window.

Additional communities on the list include Alhajikrom, Jumako, Adansi Asokwa, Ayokoa, Kojo Nkwanta, Fumso, New Edubiase, Apagya, Adansi Praso, Assin Praso, Bodwesango, Nsueam, Banka, Pipiiso, Nsuta, Hwediem, Obonsu, Wuruyie, Esaasi, Aboaba, Tetekaso, Tetrem, Mpatuam, Bonteso, Akataniase and Gyeninso, along with their surrounding areas.

ECG apologises for the inconvenience

ECG acknowledged that the exercise will cause disruption to residents and businesses in the region.

The company extended an apology to all those who will be affected, noting that the temporary outage is necessary to maintain and improve the reliability of electricity supply in the long term.

Residents in the listed communities are advised to make the necessary preparations ahead of the outage, including storing water, charging devices and planning accordingly for any business or household activities that depend on electricity during those hours.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces 6-hour power outage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled a six-hour outage affecting several communities in the capital.

ECG confirmed that the November 15 interruption ran from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as part of emergency maintenance works.

A second power cut was also scheduled for November 17, affecting several additional communities in the Tema enclave.

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Source: YEN.com.gh