The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour forecast warning of localised thunderstorms across parts of Ghana on Sunday, November 15

GMet identified six specific locations likely to experience thunderstorms with rain in the afternoon, with more areas added to the evening outlook

The agency attached a 30% probability of thunderstorms to affected areas, while temperatures in the northern sector are forecast to reach 38°C

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Sunday, November 15, warning that localised thunderstorms and rain are likely to develop across selected parts of the country from the afternoon into the evening.

GMet's 18-hour forecast, which runs from 6:00 am, indicates that morning conditions will begin with mist over coastal, forest and mountainous areas.

Much of the country will otherwise experience partly to mostly cloudy skies before sunshine and warmer temperatures take hold as the day progresses.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms and lists areas likely to experience rain on November 15, 2026. Photo by Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Areas expecting to experience thunderstorms on November 15

The agency has flagged Axim, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Obuasi and Tarkwa as locations where thunderstorms accompanied by rain may develop during the afternoon.

By evening, the weather system is projected to extend further, with Axim, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai and Kete Krachi all included in the outlook.

GMet placed a 30 per cent probability of thunderstorms with rain in each of these locations.

Residents in coastal, middle and transition zones have been advised to anticipate shifting conditions as the day moves into its later hours.

Below is GMet's weather forecast for November 15, as shared on X:

Temperature forecast across Ghana

Temperature readings are expected to differ considerably across the country's four main zones.

The northern sector will record the highest maximum of 38°C, followed by the transition sector at 35°C.

The forest sector will peak at 34°C, while coastal areas are forecast to reach a maximum of 32°C. Minimum temperatures across all sectors will range between 22°C and 23°C.

GMet also noted that slightly hazy conditions are anticipated over parts of the extreme northern sector during the forecast period.

At sea, conditions are expected to remain calm, with a gradual shift in sea state from morning through to evening.

GMet forecasted localised thunderstorms on November 14

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GMet had forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in selected parts of the country on Saturday, November 14, despite sunny spells across much of Ghana.

The agency warned that rain-bearing clouds would affect parts of the coastal, middle and transition zones from the afternoon into the evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh