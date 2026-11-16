The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Monday, November 16, 2026

GMet warned of patches of mist or fog over forest and mountainous regions early in the morning

Localised thunderstorms or rain are expected along the coast and in the middle sectors during the afternoon

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Monday, November 16, 2026, painting a mixed picture of conditions across the country as the day unfolds.

According to GMet, residents in forest belts and elevated, mountainous zones should brace for patches of mist or fog during the early morning hours.

GMet predicts fog, sun and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana on Monday, November 16, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Beyond those areas, partly cloudy skies are expected to greet much of the country at the start of the day.

As the morning gives way to afternoon, sunny conditions are forecast to take hold across all parts of Ghana.

However, GMet has cautioned that the fair weather will not last uninterrupted in every region.

Thunderstorms likely along coast and middle sectors

Localised thunderstorms and spells of rain are expected to develop during the afternoon, primarily affecting communities along the coast and in the middle sectors of the country.

Residents in those zones are advised to remain alert to rapidly changing conditions as the day progresses.

In the far north, the picture is somewhat different. GMet noted that slightly hazy conditions will persist over the extreme northern sector throughout the entire forecast period, a pattern consistent with harmattan-influenced weather typical of the season.

Ghanaians are encouraged to monitor updates from GMet as conditions may shift, particularly in areas flagged for afternoon rainfall and coastal thunderstorm activity.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 3-day dumsor in Kumasi

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced planned power cuts across several communities in the Ashanti Region.

The three-day disruption, scheduled for November 16 to 18, is to allow GRIDCo to upgrade its transmission line between Anwomaso and Ridge.

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Source: YEN.com.gh