A fire that broke out late Monday night along the Circle–Avenor railway area in Accra killed one person and gutted more than 100 wooden structures

The deceased, a young man, reportedly entered the burning settlement in an attempt to save his motorbike before being overwhelmed by smoke

Ghana National Fire Service officers discovered the man's body and handed it over to police, who will arrange an autopsy to confirm the cause of death

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One person has died and an entire residential and commercial settlement has been destroyed after a fire tore through a wooden shanty community along the Circle-Avenor railway corridor in Accra late on Monday, 16 November.

A fire that broke out late Monday night along the Circle–Avenor railway area in Accra killed one person and gutted more than 100 wooden structures. Credit: Citi News

Source: UGC

The blaze broke out at approximately 10:00 pm near the STC bus terminal, prompting the Ghana National Fire Service to dispatch multiple fire appliances to the scene.

By the time the fire was brought under control, more than 100 wooden structures had been reduced to rubble.

The fire service provided updates on the inferno on its facebook page.

How the sole fatality died in the fire

The lone fatality was a young man who re-entered the burning settlement in a bid to recover his motorbike. According to the Ghana National Fire Service, smoke overcame him before he could escape, and firefighters later discovered his lifeless body inside the affected area.

ADO1 Isaac Adomba Kwabena Opoku, a spokesperson for the Fire Service's Public Relations Department, confirmed the discovery and explained the procedure that followed. "The smoke overwhelmed him, and sadly, we found him lifeless. As it stands, we have handed the body over to the police. We do not have the authority to declare someone dead, so what we do is hand the body over to the police, who will take him to the Police Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death before releasing the body," he said.

Opoku described the affected zone as a dense cluster of over 100 wooden buildings that served a dual purpose, housing both residents and traders who operated their businesses from within the settlement.

The scale of the destruction, he said, indicated that an entire community had effectively been erased overnight, leaving behind charred debris and damaged property.

The cause of the fire had not been established at the time of publishing, and investigations are ongoing.

Traders suffer losses after Kumasi Market fire

YEN.com.gh reported that a fire razed stalls and destroyed merchandise at Tafo Moro Market, one of the principal centres for second-hand shoe trading in the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region on October 11.

The outbreak left traders facing significant losses, with many forced to sift through the wreckage of their stalls in an effort to salvage what remained of their stock and personal belongings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh