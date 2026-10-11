A fire gutted multiple stalls at Tafo Moro Market, a major second-hand shoe trading hub in the Ashanti Region

The blaze is the third fire outbreak to hit Kumasi within days, compounding losses for traders in the city

Affected traders at the Old Tafo market are calling on government and relevant authorities for support to recover

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A fire has razed stalls and destroyed merchandise at Tafo Moro Market, one of the principal centres for second-hand shoe trading in the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The outbreak left traders facing significant losses, with many forced to sift through the wreckage of their stalls in an effort to salvage what remained of their stock and personal belongings.

Fire Destroys Stalls and Merchandise at Tafo Moro Market in Kumasi

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that traders picking through the burnt remains of their stalls, recovering what little they could amid the debris.

The extent of the damage disrupted trading activity across the market, which serves as a key commercial point for second-hand footwear in the Kumasi metropolitan area.

The cause of the fire had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

Third Fire Outbreak to Hit Kumasi in Days

The Tafo Moro incident is the third fire to break out in Kumasi within a matter of days, following two earlier outbreaks that also resulted in losses for traders in the city.

The frequency of the incidents has heightened concern among business communities in the region.

Traders affected by the Tafo Moro blaze have appealed to the government and relevant authorities to intervene and provide support as they look to rebuild.

Many have indicated they are unable to resume trading without assistance, given the scale of what was destroyed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh