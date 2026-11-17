Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport released a 14-page preliminary report on the September 30, 2026 crash that killed Wicknell Chivayo and four others

Two helicopters departed together before deteriorating weather forced them onto separate routes, with the Bell 430 losing contact after entering cloud cover

Investigators classified the incident as an unintended flight into poor visibility conditions, though the exact cause remains under investigation

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Fresh details have emerged about the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife and three other people.

Fresh details emerge about Wicknell Chivayo’s helicopter crash as a preliminary report drops. Image credit: UGC, Sir Wicknell

Source: UGC

The latest development follows the release of a 14-page preliminary investigation report by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Transport, which provides an account of what happened before and during Wicknell Chivayo's fatal incident at Kudenga Farm in Mashonaland East on September 30, 2026.

In a post shared on X on Monday, November 17, 2026, Crime Watch ZW detailed some of the report's findings.

How the helicopter crash happened

According to the report, two helicopters, a Bell 407 and a Bell 430, departed Gandami Village in Mashonaland East at approximately 4:20 pm, heading towards Marondera.

The aircraft were initially travelling together until weather conditions began deteriorating about 10 minutes into the journey. Clouds reportedly moved in from the east, prompting the Bell 407 pilot to turn west to avoid them.

However, the Bell 430 continued towards the north-east after reporting that the route ahead was clear. Its final radio communication indicated that it had entered another layer of clouds and had not yet emerged.

Witnesses at Kudenga Farm later reported hearing a helicopter flying overhead but could not see it because of heavy fog and drizzle. They subsequently heard a loud impact.

Police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed that the helicopter had crashed, with no survivors. The aircraft was completely destroyed by the impact and a fire that broke out afterwards.

What investigators discovered about aircraft and pilot

Investigators identified poor weather conditions as a major factor surrounding the accident.

They classified it as an unintended flight into instrument meteorological conditions and controlled flight into terrain, meaning the aircraft entered conditions with poor visibility before striking the ground while still in flight.

The report also dismissed suggestions that the helicopter exploded or broke apart mid-air, indicating that it remained intact until impact before breaking into pieces.

Further findings showed that the 44-year-old pilot held a Commercial Pilot Licence and had accumulated 2,756 flying hours, including 614 hours on the Bell 430. His medical certificate was valid, and investigators found no evidence that he had become physically incapacitated before the crash.

The helicopter was manufactured in 2004, and its last recorded inspection took place on August 25, 2026. Its Certificate of Airworthiness was valid until May 2027.

However, investigators are still examining its maintenance records. The cockpit voice recorder was not recovered and is believed to have been destroyed.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities expected to release a final report after examining all the evidence. Although the preliminary findings point to poor weather conditions, the exact cause of the crash has not yet been established.

The X post by Crime Watch ZW is below.

Why opposition leaders allegedly feared Wicknell Chivayo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on why opposition leaders in Kenya, Zimbabwe and Namibia reportedly raised concerns about Wicknell Chivayo’s influence over elections and public contracts.

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged Chivayo held more than KSh1.5 trillion belonging to President William Ruto when he died. Chivayo denied wrongdoing in controversies linked to election contracts and financial transfers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh