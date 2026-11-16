Toronto police identified two Toronto teenagers wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection with a fatal shooting in Etobicoke

Malik Abass, 18, of Mississauga was shot in the Rathburn Road and The East Mall area on November 7 and later died in hospital

Each suspect faces four charges, including second-degree murder and possession of a loaded regulated firearm

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Toronto police have named two teenage suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Malki Abass in the Etobicoke area on November 7.

Armani Callender (left), 19, and Cameron Marlor (right), 17, are wanted in connection with the murder on November 7. Credit: Toronto Police Service

Source: Original

Armani Callender, 19, and Cameron Marlor, 17, both residents of Toronto, are sought on Canada-wide warrants carrying four charges each.

CBC reported that the charges include second-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm knowingly without a licence, and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.

The Toronto Police Service confirmed the arrests warrants in a news release on Saturday. Police noted that judicial authorisation was obtained before naming Marlor, who is a minor.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 4:27 p.m. on Saturday, 7 November 2026, in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures at the scene. Paramedics transported him to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Both suspects had fled the area before police arrived.

The Toronto Police Service conducted the investigation that led to the identification of Callender and Marlor as the individuals sought in connection with Abass's death.

The charges against each suspect reflect the serious nature of the incident, with the attempted murder charge indicating that at least one other person may have been endangered during the shooting.

Malik's mother weeps during mourning

YEN.com.gh reported that Abass' mother was overcome with grief as relatives and friends assembled at the site of the shooting to mourn his death and demand justice.

A video captured on November 10, 2026, showed the emotional gathering at the spot where Malik, a resident of Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area, was killed three days earlier on November 7.

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Source: YEN.com.gh