IShowSpeed has shared plans to premiere The Eyes of Ghana for free on his YouTube channel, making the documentary accessible to his international audience

Barack Obama welcomed the streamer’s proposal during a Zoom call and praised the film’s exploration of liberation, independence and the struggle for freedom

Speed proposed releasing the documentary the following day after receiving Obama’s backing, although no exact broadcast time was announced during the conversation

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American streamer IShowSpeed has outlined plans to premiere The Eyes of Ghana for free on his YouTube channel, after former US president Barack Obama welcomed the proposal during a Zoom discussion.

Barack Obama and IShowSpeed plan something special for Ghana as details emerge. Image credit: 1cliff, Reuters

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Speed said he wanted to make the documentary available to his audience without a paywall, bringing its story about Ghana’s history to more viewers.

He said:

“I want to put Eyes of Ghana on my YouTube channel. I want to make it accessible. I want to make it free so people can watch it on my YouTube channel.”

Obama backs Speed’s documentary plans

Obama joined the conversation after another participant suggested getting the boss’s perspective on the proposed release. His unexpected appearance initially left Speed struggling to compose himself before explaining his plans.

The former president endorsed the idea and praised the documentary’s portrayal of independence and the struggle for freedom.

Obama said:

“You know what? I think that is a great idea because the fact is, this is an amazing film.”

He explained that although the documentary focused on a particular country and historical moment, its themes remained relevant to struggles taking place around the world.

The Eyes of Ghana centres on veteran Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Hesse, who served as the personal cameraman of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. According to TMZ, Hesse preserved historical footage following Nkrumah’s overthrow.

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The proposed YouTube premiere would give Speed’s international audience an opportunity to learn about that history through the documentary.

Speed proposes next-day premiere

Eager to proceed, Speed asked whether he could premiere the film the following day. Obama indicated that he was comfortable with the streamer choosing a suitable time.

Speed responded:

“All right, all right. I’m going to premiere it tomorrow.”

Another participant immediately acknowledged that the team needed to get to work, bringing the discussion back to preparations for the release.

Although Speed stated his intended premiere day, no exact broadcast time was announced in the clip.

He thanked the participants for the opportunity before celebrating his conversation with Obama. The pair also exchanged Indonesian greetings during the call, while Speed later marked the encounter with a backflip.

IShowspeed joins the Obamas' Kwame Nkrumah documentary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on IShowSpeed joining a documentary on Ghana’s independence history, backed by Barack and Michelle Obama, and sharing its release date.

The film followed 93-year-old cameraman Chris Hesse’s race against fading eyesight and time to preserve more than 1,000 rare films documenting Ghana’s independence struggle.

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Source: YEN.com.gh