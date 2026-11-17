Ghanaian music producer Atown TSB has announced the passing of his father in a heartfelt post shared on his social media on Tuesday, November 17

The award-winning producer described his late father as his greatest supporter and spoke about the pain of losing him at the peak of his career

Friends, colleagues and fans flooded the comment section with messages of comfort, praying for strength for the producer and his family during the difficult period

Ghanaian music producer Atown TSB has announced the passing of his father in an emotional post on social media.

Ghanaian music producer Atown TSB loses his father and pens an emotional tribute, months after winning Producer of the Year at the 2026 TGMA. Photo source: @AtownTsb/X

Source: Twitter

The producer, whose real name is Eugene Nii Odoi Okpoti, has worked with some of Ghana’s biggest acts, including Sarkodie, Medikal and Kweku Smoke.

He heads Stainless Studios and is widely credited with shaping the sound of Ghanaian drill music. Adenta, the Accra suburb his family moved to in 2008, inspired his stage name, while TSB stands for The South Boy.

In May 2026, he was named Producer of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Atown TSB pens emotional tribute to father

In a post on X on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the producer said losing his father at the peak of his career was a pain that felt impossible to carry.

He described his father as the one person who believed in his craft, supported him and gave him the freedom to grow beyond his capabilities.

Atown noted that his father lived to see him win the Producer of the Year award, but described the death as sudden.

“The sudden demise and void left is unbearable and every new goal I set feels bittersweet,” he wrote.

Despite his grief, he said he would lean on Jesus for strength and keep pursuing the greatness his father believed he could achieve. He did not disclose the cause of death or his father’s name.

The X post by Atown TSB, in which he mourned the passing of his father, is below.

Atown TSB’s big year in Ghanaian music

The loss comes months after the biggest moment of the producer’s career so far. Atown won Producer of the Year at the 27th TGMA, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

He celebrated the win on X the following day, writing that God is wonderful. Since then, he has continued to work with top acts, producing Medikal’s song Rotation, which was released in June 2026.

In his tribute, he said his father had been his greatest and proudest supporter throughout his journey.

Condolences pour in for Atown TSB

Friends, colleagues and fans flooded the comment section of the post with messages of comfort. Many prayed for strength for the producer and his family during the difficult period. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@Stevebb_ said:

“My condolences bro. Eno easy.”

Commenting, @DezyMensah wrote:

“Deepest condolences 💐 Nii. The Lord wrap His arms of comfort around you and your family.”

@ForeverPurple17 said:

“Oh so sorry 😢, my condolences 🫂”

@j_calvison wrote:

“Sorry for the great loss💔😭”

Another user, @MI_Ideaz, commented:

“My deepest condolences ✊🏿”

@1uglyfella said:

“Stay strong brother ❤️”

Mista Voltage loses his father at 74

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Mista Voltage lost his father, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo.

The late police officer passed away at the age of 74. Mista Voltage shared the news on Facebook on September 27, 2026, announcing that his father would be laid to rest in Kumasi on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Fans took to social media to console the musician and his family after the announcement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh