IShowSpeed’s documentary on Ghana’s history, backed by Barack and Michelle Obama, has been given a release date in cinemas across North America later this month

The film follows a Ghanaian cinematographer who was the personal cameraman to Kwame Nkrumah as he races to save a huge archive of rare footage

Details on how to get tickets, where the film will be screened and what the popular American streamer said about the project have also emerged

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The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary produced by IShowSpeed and executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, has been given a cinema release date.

The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary on Kwame Nkrumah’s cameraman Chris Hesse, heads to cinemas on October 28, with IShowSpeed and the Obamas behind it. Photo source: 1Cliff/Facebook, IShowSpeed/X.

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Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Ben Proudfoot, the documentary premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

It opened the festival’s documentary section and later won the Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Breakwater Studios and Higher Ground, the Obama-founded production company, are behind the project. Critics have also praised the film, which holds a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since its premiere, it has received recognition at several international festivals.

What is The Eyes of Ghana about?

The documentary follows Chris Hesse, a 93-year-old Ghanaian cinematographer who was the personal cameraman to Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president.

With his eyesight failing, Hesse races to save more than 1,000 films documenting Africa’s independence era in the 1950s and 1960s.

Much of the footage stayed hidden for decades after Nkrumah was overthrown in 1966.

His protégé, filmmaker Anita Afonu, helps him as they build toward a public screening of the rescued archive at Accra’s Rex Cinema. Parts of the documentary were shot on IMAX 65mm film.

When will The Eyes of Ghana be released?

The Eyes of Ghana will have a special one-night theatrical screening on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Screenings will take place in participating cinemas across the United States and Canada.

According to Cinemark, the film runs for 1 hour 31 minutes and is rated PG. No screening date has been announced for Ghana or other African countries yet.

How to watch The Eyes of Ghana

Tickets and local showtimes are available on the official website, TheEyesOfGhana.com. Viewers can click the “Get Tickets” button and search for their city to find a participating cinema.

Regal, AMC and Cinemark are among the cinema chains showing the film, along with other select chains and independent cinemas.

Ticket prices have not been announced and are expected to vary by cinema and location. No streaming or home-viewing plans have been announced either.

The X post by IShowSpeed, in which he shares the trailer for The Eyes of Ghana documentary, is below.

IShowSpeed’s role in The Eyes of Ghana

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is credited as a producer on the documentary. Other producers include Nana Adwoa Frimpong, Anita Afonu and Moses Bwayo.

Among the executive producers are the Obamas, Sir John Akomfrah and Kofi Amoo-Gottfried.

“It is a great honour to be part of The Eyes of Ghana and help bring this extraordinary piece of history to the big screen,” IShowSpeed said.

He also spoke about the “profound connection to Ghana” he felt after visiting the country this year.

Ethan Lewis, Head of Non-Fiction at Higher Ground, said the film “speaks to the power of film to preserve our collective memory.”

IShowSpeed shares The Eyes of Ghana trailer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that IShowSpeed had joined Barack and Michelle Obama as a producer of The Eyes of Ghana.

On October 15, 2026, the American streamer shared the documentary’s trailer during a livestream and announced its release date.

“I went to Ghana this year, and it felt like home,” he said.

The 21-year-old added that he had already watched the film and described it as educational and impressive.

His involvement has drawn fresh attention to the documentary among his more than 200 million followers across platforms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh