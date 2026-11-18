The Electricity Company of Ghana reported separate faults causing outages across three regions on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

A broken conductor at Kwamang left Fomena, Dompoase and several Ashanti South communities without power

A broken high tension pole at Daboase Junction disrupted supply to multiple Western Region communities including Supom Dunkwa and Anglo Beach

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed the causes behind simultaneous power cuts affecting communities across the Ashanti East, Ashanti South and Western Regions on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, with engineers deployed to address each fault.

The company confirmed three separate incidents on its network and apologised to customers affected by the disruptions, adding that restoration efforts were already under way.

ECG explains the cause of power outages in Ashanti East, Ashanti South and Western Regions on November 17, 2026. Photo credit: ECG

Source: Getty Images

Ashanti Region faults leave communities in the dark

In the Ashanti East Region, a fault within the network caused outages in Ahwiaa, Cultural Centre, Komfo Anokye SHS and surrounding communities.

Further south, the Ashanti South Region was hit by a broken conductor at Kwamang. The fault cut electricity to Essiease, Dompoase, Fomena, Pampaso and their surrounding areas.

Broken high tension pole disrupts power in Western Region

The most extensive outage by location occurred in the Western Region, where a broken high tension pole at Daboase Junction triggered widespread cuts.

The affected communities include Supom Dunkwa, Beposo, Asemasa, Anglo Beach, Bronikrom, Beposo Adiembra and Badukrom.

ECG did not provide a timeline for the restoration of supply in any of the three regions but confirmed that its engineers were actively working to fix the faults.

The company offered its apologies for the inconvenience caused to customers across all affected areas.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ECG scheduled planned maintenance works across several communities in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise caused a temporary power outage lasting from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the affected areas.

ECG listed dozens of communities, including New Edubiase, Adansi Praso, Nsuta and Tetrem, among those that faced the disruption.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh