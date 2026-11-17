The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) scheduled emergency maintenance works in parts of the Tema Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

The planned outage will affect dozens of communities across the region, including Ashaiman, Gbetsile, Afienya and surrounding areas

ECG confirmed the power interruption will run for four hours, from 11:00am to 3:00pm

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power interruption affecting several communities in the Tema Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as part of emergency maintenance works aimed at improving electricity service delivery.

Residents in the affected areas should expect no power supply between 11:00am and 3:00pm, a window of four hours during which engineers will carry out the necessary repairs and upgrades.

ECG announces a 4-hour power outage in parts of the Tema Region on November 17, 2026. Photo credit: ECG

Source: Getty Images

Areas affected by the Tema Region outage

The outage will cover a wide stretch of communities across the Tema Region.

The affected areas are:

Afariwaa Junction

Sanco 4

Yellow Signboard

Michel Camp & Gate

Kakasunaka

Gbetsile

Soldier Line

Tema Int. School

EU China Mall

Tulaku

Don Bosco

Bethlehem

Sebrepor

Goshen

White Estates

Afienya (Emef's & Coastal Estates)

Halleluyah

Comm. 22 & 24

Zenu (Washington, Switzerland)

Aviation

Official Town

Christian Village

New Town

Tema Booster Station

Clementina

Ashaiman Circuit Courts

Lebanon Zones 2, 3, 4 & 5

Atadeka

Level 400

Jordan City

Japan City

Teteman

Global

Adjei Kodjo

Agbeshie Laryea

Nelplast

Kubekro, and surrounding areas

ECG Urges Patience During Maintenance Works

ECG acknowledged that the temporary loss of power will cause disruption for residents and businesses in the affected zones and offered an apology for any inconvenience the exercise may bring.

Residents are advised to make adequate preparations ahead of the scheduled outage, including storing water, charging devices, and securing perishable goods before 11:00am on Tuesday.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ECG scheduled planned maintenance works across several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The exercise caused a temporary power outage lasting from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the affected areas.

ECG listed dozens of communities, including New Edubiase, Adansi Praso, Nsuta and Tetrem, among those that faced the disruption.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh