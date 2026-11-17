ECG Announces 4-Hour Power Outage in Parts of Tema Region on November 17
- The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) scheduled emergency maintenance works in parts of the Tema Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- The planned outage will affect dozens of communities across the region, including Ashaiman, Gbetsile, Afienya and surrounding areas
- ECG confirmed the power interruption will run for four hours, from 11:00am to 3:00pm
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power interruption affecting several communities in the Tema Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as part of emergency maintenance works aimed at improving electricity service delivery.
Residents in the affected areas should expect no power supply between 11:00am and 3:00pm, a window of four hours during which engineers will carry out the necessary repairs and upgrades.
Areas affected by the Tema Region outage
The outage will cover a wide stretch of communities across the Tema Region.
The affected areas are:
- Afariwaa Junction
- Sanco 4
- Yellow Signboard
- Michel Camp & Gate
- Kakasunaka
- Gbetsile
- Soldier Line
- Tema Int. School
- EU China Mall
- Tulaku
- Don Bosco
- Bethlehem
- Sebrepor
- Goshen
- White Estates
- Afienya (Emef's & Coastal Estates)
- Halleluyah
- Comm. 22 & 24
- Zenu (Washington, Switzerland)
- Aviation
- Official Town
- Christian Village
- New Town
- Tema Booster Station
- Clementina
- Ashaiman Circuit Courts
- Lebanon Zones 2, 3, 4 & 5
- Atadeka
- Level 400
- Jordan City
- Japan City
- Teteman
- Global
- Adjei Kodjo
- Agbeshie Laryea
- Nelplast
- Kubekro, and surrounding areas
ECG Urges Patience During Maintenance Works
ECG acknowledged that the temporary loss of power will cause disruption for residents and businesses in the affected zones and offered an apology for any inconvenience the exercise may bring.
Residents are advised to make adequate preparations ahead of the scheduled outage, including storing water, charging devices, and securing perishable goods before 11:00am on Tuesday.
Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:
ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ECG scheduled planned maintenance works across several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
The exercise caused a temporary power outage lasting from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the affected areas.
ECG listed dozens of communities, including New Edubiase, Adansi Praso, Nsuta and Tetrem, among those that faced the disruption.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.