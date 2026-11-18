The BBC published its 20 best places to travel in 2027 on November 18, 2026, naming Ghana among the top global destinations

Ghana's selection is tied to its 70th independence anniversary, the return of Panafest, and the Beyond the Return initiative

Madagascar is the only other African country featured on the BBC's 2027 travel list

Ghana has secured a spot on the BBC's list of the 20 best places to travel in 2027, with the broadcaster citing the country's 70th independence anniversary and its rich heritage offerings as key reasons for the recognition.

The BBC published its 20 best places to travel in 2027 on November 18, 2026, naming Ghana among the top global destinations. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

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The BBC list was compiled by the broadcaster's travel editors, journalists and sustainable tourism experts, who focused on destinations using tourism to benefit local communities, protect the environment and preserve cultural heritage. Ghana and Madagascar are the only two African countries featured.

The BBC drew a direct connection between Ghana's upcoming independence milestone and the opportunity it presents for visitors seeking to engage with the country's history and identity. The broadcaster also highlighted the Beyond the Return initiative, which encourages members of the African diaspora to reconnect with their roots through cultural exchange and tourism.

Among the historical sites mentioned are the UNESCO-listed Cape Coast and Elmina castles, enduring symbols of the transatlantic slave trade. The return of Panafest, Ghana's biennial pan-African arts and culture festival, in 2027, was also flagged as a compelling draw for travellers with an interest in African history and the arts.

The BBC further pointed to Accra's creative economy, referencing the city's contemporary art galleries, fashion studios, Afrobeats scene and evolving dining culture as evidence of the capital's growing appeal beyond heritage tourism.

Eco-Tourism and natural attractions

Community-based tourism also featured prominently in the BBC's coverage of Ghana. The broadcaster specifically mentioned Meet Me There Eco Lodge on the Volta coast, where guest revenue goes towards supporting sanitation and education projects in two nearby villages.

Kakum National Park received attention for its canopy walkway, a network of seven suspension bridges that allow visitors to move through the tropical rainforest from above the forest floor.

Madagascar was recognised for its exceptional biodiversity, with the BBC drawing attention to its unique wildlife, including lemurs and the panther chameleon, most of which are found nowhere else on Earth.

The island's Anja Community Reserve and Mitsinjo Reserve were among the conservation attractions highlighted.

The full list of countries is:

Madagascar Quebec City, Canada Ise-Shima Peninsula, Japan St Helena Salvador, Brazil Okefenokee Swamp, US Burgundy, France Meghalaya, India Ghana, Africa Daintree, Australia Bohinj, Slovenia Unst, Scotland Gangwon Province, South Korea Alberta, Canada Sardinia, Italy Christchurch, New Zealand Harghita County, Romania Cordillera Blanca, Peru Almaty, Kazakhstan Nagato Yumoto Onsen, Japan

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Source: YEN.com.gh