Australia's Department of Home Affairs expanded the free Australian Immi App to visa applicants in 52 countries on November 18, 2026

Several African countries made the eligibility list, including Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Egypt, Somalia, Algeria and Zimbabwe

The app allows eligible applicants to submit passport details and facial biometrics from a smartphone, skipping in-person biometric centre visits

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has extended access to its free Australian Immi App to visa applicants across 52 countries, with the expansion taking effect on November 18, 2026.

The rollout covers several African nations, among them Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Egypt, Somalia, Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Australia's free Immi App now lets visa applicants in 52 countries submit passport details and facial biometrics by smartphone. Image credit: blackCAT, Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The latest additions to the eligible list also include India, Laos and Mongolia, while Myanmar and Vietnam gained access a day earlier on November 17, 2026.

What the Australian Immi App does

The app enables eligible applicants to complete their biometrics submission entirely from a smartphone, removing the obligation to attend an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person for each new visa application. Because the app is free to download and use, it also reduces the costs typically associated with the application process.

The submission process follows five steps. Applicants begin by entering their Visa Lodgement Number, which starts with the letters "AUI" and is included in the biometrics requirement letter issued by the department. They then scan their passport data page and chip using the phone's camera and Near-Field Communication (NFC) capability, verify the passport details displayed on screen, take a selfie in line with the department's photo requirements, and submit the identity check through the app.

Once a submission is made, the app forwards the passport details and facial image to the Department of Home Affairs. The applicant's ImmiAccount portal is updated within 24 hours, and no further visit to an ABCC is required after a successful submission.

Who qualifies to use the app

Eligibility is not universal. Applicants must hold a valid passport and must have previously provided biometrics to the department, specifically both a facial image and fingerprints. On the device side, users need a stable internet connection, NFC capability switched on, camera access granted to the app, and location services enabled.

Full list of eligible countries

The complete list of 52 countries where the app is now available includes Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Fiji, France, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand (third-country nationals), Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Somalia (third-country nationals), South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, Türkiye, Tuvalu, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

Australia raises work visa fees for older applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had introduced a tiered work visa fee structure that places a heavier financial burden on older applicants seeking employment opportunities in the country.

Under the new structure, applicants aged 45 and above will be required to pay considerably more for work visas than their younger counterparts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh