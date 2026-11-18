Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands opened applications for its Africa Scholarship Programme with a December 2026 deadline

The scholarship covers tuition, living allowance, return flights, visa costs, and health insurance for a two-year master's degree

African applicants must hold First Class Honours or equivalent and a minimum GPA of 80% to be eligible

Wageningen University & Research (WUR) in the Netherlands has opened applications for its Africa Scholarship Programme, offering fully funded master's degrees to high-achieving students from across the continent, with a deadline of 1 December 2026 for the September 2027 intake.

Wageningen University is offering fully funded scholarships to African Students. Photo: Wageningen University

Source: Facebook

The scholarship removes the financial barriers that often prevent talented African graduates from pursuing postgraduate education abroad. It covers tuition fees for the full two-year programme, a monthly living allowance, return air travel between Africa and the Netherlands, visa expenses, and health insurance. There is no partial funding component, every major cost a student would face is accounted for.

Who Can Apply for the WUR Africa Scholarship

To be considered, applicants must hold citizenship of an African country and have completed a bachelor's degree with First Class Honours or an equivalent qualification. A minimum grade point average of 80% is required, and candidates must also meet Wageningen University's English language proficiency standards.

Crucially, applicants must have already completed their undergraduate studies and obtained unconditional admission to an eligible master's programme at the university before the closing date. The university also gives preference to candidates who have not previously earned a master's degree.

Wageningen University is internationally recognised for its research in life sciences, agriculture, and environmental studies, making it a particularly relevant destination for African students working in those fields.

How Wageningen University's application process works

There is no separate scholarship application form to complete. Prospective candidates must first apply directly to an eligible master's programme at WUR and submit all required documents through the university's application portal before 1 December 2026.

Once applications are received, the university reviews submissions and identifies those who qualify for scholarship consideration. Shortlisted candidates can expect to hear back between March and April 2027, with final scholarship offers scheduled for 7 April 2027.

African students interested in the programme are encouraged to begin their master's programme applications well ahead of the December deadline to allow sufficient time for document preparation and submission.

Bristol University offers foreigners 2027 scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Bristol had opened applications for its Think Big Scholarship programme.

The programme provides international students with the opportunity to receive up to £26,000 towards tuition fees for courses beginning in September 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh