A recent publication by Ghana News Agency (GNA) has reported that a 24-year-old Ghanaian man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after stealing Ghc50 worth of cassava and plantain.

According to the report, Justice Ezekiel stole the food stuff from a farm in Akwasiase, near Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North District of the Ashanti Region.

Jonas Newlove Agyei, Police Chief Inspector told the court that the 24-year-old convict was arrested by the farm owner upon being caught harvesting the plantain and cassava and loading them into a sack.

Cassava, man in jail, plantain Photo credit: Helder Faria, Kittirat Roekburi / EyeEm, THEPALMER/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Justice Ezekie was brought before the Tepa circuit court where he admitted the offense in his caution statement, GNA reported.

