A Ghanaian renal patient has stirred emotions online after she shared her struggle being on dialysis

Ama Bamfo in a touching TikTok video said her sickness had drained her of all her savings

She has consequently appealed to the general public for support

A Ghanaian woman suffering from kidney failure has caused an emotional stir after opening up about her daily struggle with dialysis treatment.

In a touching TikTok video, the woman identified as Ama Bamfo says the dialysis treatment is draining her coffers of every penny.

Madama Ama Bamfo said she pays GH₵850 every Monday and Friday because she has to go through dialysis twice every week.

She said she was now in dire need of help, adding coming to the public with her predicament was not something she ever envisaged doing, but the sickness had left her with no option.

"This sickness is very exenpensive, trust me, So draining. Upon all the pain we go through, we need money to survive as well. If you see this video and then you are toouched by my situation....you can reach out to me," she said.

She further pleaded with the general public to help any renal patient who comes out to beg for financial assistance, saying "It is not easy"

Madam Ama Bamfo, in the video shared on her TikTok page, amabamfo2000, also criticised the Ghanaian system for the lack of support for renal patients.

Netizens react

Netizens who came across Ama Bamfo's emotional video reacted, leaving her with some words of encouragement.

"find a gud village where there are many plantain trees and cure yourself.cut from the stem to create a whole in it.U will get some clean water in the morning, drink it morning & evening you are free."

awal mohammed303 also said:

"You can get the machine now for 100k cedis , I think the contribution should go towards that. you can actually have 4x in a week to ensure you live fully. ready to support."

Alhaji Imran also commented:

Hmm When I went to visit my sister who's currently admitted at Korle Bu, I decided to stop a lot of bad habits of mine..... Don't get sick

The conversation about the cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana has been on the news, in recent times, especially after the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital announced a 100% increment in the cost of dialysis treatment, albeit aborted.

A Pharmacist Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong, in a recent article, has said that 90 per cent of Ghanaian kidney failure patients who should receive dialysis are not getting it because it's too expensive for them,

Government Considers Including Dialysis To NHIS After Public Uproar Over High Cost Of Treatment

In a related YEN.com.gh story, the government may soon include the cost of dialysis treatment in the NHIS.

This is according to the public relations officer of the health ministry who explained that the move is part of intervention by the government after public complaints about the high cost of dialysis treatment.

Isaac Offei Baah said the government was committed to ensuring the sustenance of the decision once it started.

