A 24-year-old Ghanaian lady has narrated how she was sent to jail for stealing Ghc5 to buy food to feed her two hungry children.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Crime Check TV GH, Akua Akyaa recounted how she landed in prison.

Narrating her story, she said she used to work at a chop bar and had a daily wage of Ghc5.

Akua Akyaa: Ghanaian Woman Sent to Prison for Stealing Ghc5 to Feed her two Hungry Children

Source: Facebook

With the Ghc5, she cared for her two little children.

Hardship after being laid off

Akya said getting money to buy food to eat and care for her children was difficult when the owner of the chop bar she used to work at asked her to stay home.

Out of hunger, she stole Ghc5 from her neighbour to buy rice balls with ground soup to feed her children and herself.

Her act did not go unnoticed, as the owner of the money found out about it and that led to an altercation.

This led to a fight which resulted in Akua Akyaa injuring her neighbour in an attempt to defend herself.

She was later reported to the police and was brought before a judge.

Fined by the court

The 24-year-old lady was charged with Ghc1,000 for the injuries caused to her neighbour and Ghc1,200 as a court fine.

Due to her inability to pay her fines, she was sentenced to two months imprisonment.

Akua Akyaa had a lot more to say about the situation she was in.

