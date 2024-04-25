A video of a Ghanaian lecturer at UENR rejoicing after bagging a PhD has gone viral on social media

The lecturer, enthused by his achievement flaunted his certificate and shared photos of his graduation ceremony

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled by the lecturer's achievement and took to the comment section to congratulate him

A Ghanaian lecturer, Dr Anthony Baidoo has taken to social media to celebrate his latest feat attained in education.

The Lecturer at the Department of Forest Science at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has recently bagged a PhD.

UENR lecturer rejoices as he obtains PhD Source: @Dr Baidoo

Source: TikTok

The feat was attained in a period of two years six months.

Taking to social media, he flaunted pictures of himself during his PhD graduation ceremony.

Dr Baidoo has also gained international recognition with his groundbreaking research in Political Science with a focus on International Forest Policy.

Dressed in his graduation attire, the UENR lecturer flaunted his certificate online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrated UENR lecturer for bagging PhD

@Rebecca Acquah wrote:

"Congratulations."

@C H A I R M A N K E N wrote:

"Congratulations Dr."

@Xenom | Tech wrote:

"Congratulations Dr."

@M2 makeover and hair wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Bels AB May wrote:

"Congratulations Dr."

@Baba_official wrote:

"Congratulations pastor Dr. Baidoo."

Source: YEN.com.gh