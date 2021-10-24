Weekly Wrap: Wale, MDK, Funny Face caged, Sika Osei marries, Jessica's MTN voice

This week has been a rollercoaster ride for all sorts of reasons and has left many Ghanaians glued to their phones for updates on their favorite celebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The busiest institution in the country this week has been the Ghana Police Service following their engagement with some celebs in the country.

Many people held the view that celebs were immune to the law until IGP Dampare took the reins of power at the police service.

Shatta Wale, Medikal, Funny Face, Sika Osei. Source: @fillaboyzdotcom, @amgmedikal, @nkonkonsa, @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale, Medikal and Funny Face have fallen victim to the whip of the IGP and have been 'humbled' by their actions.

YEN.com.gh brings you all the news that made headlines during the week.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Shatta Wale arrested over his fake shooting stunt

Dancehall music superstar Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, was arrested by the police on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in connection with the circulation of news that he had been shot by gunmen.

The police confirmed the arrest of Shatta Wale in a statement on Facebook. He was arraigned before court and remanded for 1 week at Ankaful Prison.

2. Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun

Award-winning rapper and husband of Fella Makafui, Medikal, was arrested by the police on the evening of Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Medikal was arrested in connection with a video in which he brandished a gun. He was arraigned before court and remanded for 5 days

3. Sika Osei marries in beautiful ceremony

Ghanaian actress, TV3 presenter, and voice-over artist Sika Osei got married in a beautiful ceremony to her handsome fiance in a traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Videos from the colourful ceremony have popped up showing some of the best scenes at the wedding.

4. Jessica Opare Saforo reveals herself as the voice behind popular MTN voice prompt

Ghanaian media personality, TV/radio broadcaster and entrepreneur, Jessica Opare Saforo opened up about her job as a voice-over artist in the country.

While speaking in a video, Jessica Opare Saforo said she was the voice ambassador for MTN and the one responsible for some of the automated messages.

According to her, she is the one who said: "The number you've dialed cannot be reached at the moment. The mobile equipment is either switched off or out of coverage area.

5. Throwback video of Moesha, Efya and Afia Schwar wows social media users

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwar has shared a video of herself, Moesha, and Efya Nocturnal.

She indicated in the caption that she missed Efya and Moesha, and that made her share the video to reminisce on the past.

The three friends were out and having fun, with Efya sitting close to Afia Schwar.

6. Funny Face to undergo psychiatric examination again

Comic actor Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has landed in court following his recent arrest.

Funny Face appeared before the Kaneshie District Court on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The court ordered that the comedian should be sent to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to undergo a psychiatric re-examination.

Source: Yen