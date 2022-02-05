A young Ghanaian genius has invented a baby-holding machine that can hold 4 babies at a time

According to him, his invention was to help solve the issue of newborn babies being kept on the floor

He was seen in a video demonstrating how the machine works and said the invention stemmed for his love for babies

Michael Amenyegah, a young Ghanaian genius has invented a machine that can hold 4 newborn babies at a time and produce them on demand with the press of a button.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young Ghanaian inventor was seen demonstrating how to use the machine.

He operated the machine which runs on electricity with ease and showed how it was able to dispense the babies on demand.

While demonstrating, he showed how for instance, a baby placed in the 4th chamber can be dispensed.

In doing this, he selected no. 4 on the machine and it started the process of dispensing the selected pod which held the baby.

The machine rotated the pods until it got to the 4th baby and brought it to a part of the machine where it could be easily picked up by a nurse or any other health professional.

Speaking about his invention, Michaek Amenyegah indicated it was his love for babies that got him to bring such an idea to life.

He said he was doing his bit to reduce the number of newborn babies who are placed on the floors of hospitals due to the lack of beds.

