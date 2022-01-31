A gentleman who is studying in the United Kingdom and originally comes Ghana got himself in a bit of trouble

The Ghanaian student has been accused of planning a secret meetup to have an affair with his 'small girl'

The mother of the girl found out about the ploy and pounced on him with a barrage of questions in a video that is going viral

A young man from Ghana whose name is yet to be identified is taking social media by storm after a video recording of him in the United Kingdom surfaced online.

In the footage that was shared on the YouTube channel of Vimbuzz, the gentleman was accused by the White woman of secretly planning a meetup with her daughter.

"So you traveled 2 hours to come and see my daughter. What was your intention? If your motive was not to sleep with her, why did you decide to keep it a secret?" the woman questioned the young man in the trending video.

The gentleman tried to convince the angry mother that he only came down to say hi to the young girl but it fell on deaf ears as the woman claimed she had hard evidence to prove that the Ghanaian had ulterior motives.

What Ghanaians are saying

Cyrax Blessîngtoñ stated:

U saw a developed 14 years old girl so u think she’s your size kofi don’t try it de law will deal with you u think is Ghana err

Dodoo George indicated:

I don't really understand the conversation. I think the white lady tried to put words in the mouth of the Ghanaian man whiçh was wrong. She should have allowed the Ghanaian guy to flow with his reasons he came to meet the 14yrs old girl.

Inusah Bedzo commented:

The good side of this lesson for me is the transparency between the young girl and her mum. Let's teach our children to come to us with everything. No secret

