"You Are Broke If You Earn $2000 Abroad": Man In Ghana Tells Borgas

A man who resides in Kumasi has advised Ghanaians living and working abroad to set their priorities right

He says any Ghana who earns around $2000 abroad should be considered poor

This statement has stirred reactions on social media among Ghanaians abroad

A middle-aged man who resides in Kumasi has advised Ghanaians living and working abroad to change their approach to life outside the country.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the man said seeking a holistic life, prioritising good health and constant learning, was much more fulfilling than just focusing on money.

He added that Ghanaians abroad work many hours only to earn a few dollars which amount to nothing in the countries they have moved to but bring the money here to brag and show off.

He said if they don't re-strategise and begin to use their "brains" instead of their physical strength to work, they may break down with sickness, in the long run.

"We think we are looking for money, but we don't do that relying solely on our body, we use our brains and knowledge as well". he advised.

The Kumasi-based man, in a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, further said any Ghanaian abroad who earns US$2000 per month is part of the poorest in the foreign country they have relocated to.

"Life is not all about money, there is fullfilment in life, there is health. So those of you who have moved and doing factory works or some other menial job and because you earn $2000 , you are poor, because in that country if you earn $2000 a month, you are not rich, you are actually poor,” she said

Ghanaians online reacts

Some Ghanaians who saw the video on the TikTok page of KB Nkansah have reacted, sharing varied opinions on the man's advice.

Below are a few of the opinions.

Yi Adom Dankwa (YADFIELDS) said:

"I always say let them buy land and build their own houses in abroad n let’s see wit their $3,000 per mnth. It will take them 100yrs to build".

Sulley Ismail commented:

This man has made it in life so he think he knows everything. Do you know wat human beings are going through in life??

Micky replied:

the hell someone is being through doesn't change fact. what the man is saying is realistic.

