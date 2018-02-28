Hisense TV prices in Ghana: sizes, specs, and where to buy

Technology advances every day. The old televisions that were huge at the back have been replaced with high quality and affordable ones. Today, many television brands are available in the market, but Hisense TVs are a great deal! They are among the most budget-friendly TVs that you can go for. But then, what are the Hisense TV prices in Ghana?

Hisense is a multinational electronics manufacturer based in China. Since it was founded in 1969, it has become a globally recognised supplier of household products. Interestingly, Hisense TV prices in Ghana have made significant impressions, making it one of the best-known and cheap electronic brands, especially in West Africa.

Besides large household appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, TVs are one of the main Hisense product lines. Good enough, the TVs compete with other major manufacturers in colour, picture quality, and overall viewing experience. They are often cheaper than many other high-end models. Due to its advanced technology and lower price, it is the answer to many problems.

Features of Hisense televisions

Hisense's TV is believed to have more than four times the resolution of standard HDTVs with more than eight million pixels, giving you the best picture quality you can buy. In addition, Hisense TVs have a wide range of features, the most common of which are:

ULED and 4K Ultra HD compatibility

An ultra-wide range of colours displaying images as they are;

High Dynamic Range (HDR) for a more realistic image. They also have very high contrast, thereby making videos to be of high quality;

Netflix videos in resolution up to 4K;

Quad-core 4x processor for swift response times to all actions;

Local gradation for more authentic blacks and whites;

Pro Audio: Built-in high-performance speakers;

VIDAA Smart TV, giving easy access to a range of applications and platforms;

HDMI port for connecting a TV to a laptop or other electronic devices like a hard disk;

Crystal design that includes an elegant black screen;

They are portable. Hisense TVs are flat screen and light, meaning that they can be easily moved from one point to another;

They have a high frequency of up to 200Hz. The high frequency is vital for enabling televisions to connect to the internet faster.

How much does a Hisense TV cost in Ghana?

Hisense Smart TV prices in Ghana are affordable because the sizes are different to suit the budget of every individual. Also, the prices vary depending on the TV inches, the dealer, or the store you are buying from. The good part is that in some stores in Ghana, the prices are pretty negotiable. So, here are the spec and price of Hisense TV in Ghana:

1. Hisense HD Digital LED 32 inches – ¢900 to ¢1,700

These LED TVs are smaller in size, but they have a powerful resolution of 720p to provide viewers with a fantastic entertainment experience. The price goes for approximately ¢900 – ¢1,700.

2. Hisense LED TV 39 inches – ¢1,500

These televisions are the most sought for televisions in the market because of the sleek design, ease of use, and it is a Smart TV with a Quad-Core processor, giving access to Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon streaming services. The Hisense LED TV 39 inches sells for around ¢1,500

3. Hisense Smart LED HD TV 49 inches –¢3,600

These televisions are large, and the clarity is just exceptional. Another key reason people purchase this TV is the LED backlight, which is more efficient than the usual standard fluorescent backlight. The price for the Hisense Smart LED HD TV 49 inches goes for around ¢3,600.

4. Hisense 55 inches Smart LED HD TV –¢4,000

These categories of TVs are one of the largest, with a screen size of 55 inches to provide viewers with a high screen resolution for 4k videos. For example, the Hisense 55 inches Smart LED HD TV gives you a theatre-like experience from the comfort of your home for a price of about ¢4,000, depending on the dealer.

5. Hisense Smart LED HD TV 65 inches –¢8,740

These TVs are smooth and huge, with advanced technologies inside and out. They usually go for around ¢8,740. These smart LED televisions show the videos in high definition, and the quality is impeccable.

6. Hisense 50 inch Smart TV price in Ghana – ¢2,300

The Hisense 50 inches 4K UHD Android Smart TV is a slim TV with 111.6 x 22.5 x 70.9 cm dimension and has a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The price is estimated at ¢2,300.

How much is Hisense TV 43 inches price in Ghana?

The Hisense 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV has a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160, and it costs about ¢2,650.

How much does a 40 inch Hisense TV cost?

This TV's LED backlighting is more efficient than standard fluorescent backlighting, and the price goes for around ¢1,399.

Latest Hisense TVs

Some of the latest televisions produced by the company and various sizes available include the following:

OLED TV Series A91 (65 inches)

4K Laser TV Series L5 (100 inches)

4K Laser TV Series 100LN60D (100 inches)

ULED - U7 Series U7WF (55 and 65 inches)

ULED Series U8QF (55 and 65 inches)

Premium ULED Series B8000 (65 and 55 inches)

Premium ULED Series Q8600 (65 inches)

Premium ULED Series 85U8WF (85 inches)

HDR ULED TV Series Q8700 (75 inches)

4K Premium ULED Series U9A (75 inches)

4K ULED Smart Series U7A (55 and 65 inches)

4K ULED Smart Series N9700 (75 inches)

4K ULED Smart Series N8700 (65 inches)

4K ULED Smart Series M7030 (55 and 65 inches)

4K ULED Smart Series M7000 (55, 65, 70, and 75 inches)

Although some of these TV series are not yet available in Ghana, you can always order from the official website of the company.

Hisense TV promotion prices in Ghana

Hisense usually gives promotional prices for Hisense TVs to its customers during special productions, anniversary sales and festive seasons dates. As a result, the customers receive good discounts on all their electronic gadgets. Unfortunately, however, Hisense TV promotion prices in Ghana are not yet available at the moment.

Nevertheless, Hisense LED TV prices in Ghana are affordable because the sizes are different to suit the budget of every individual. In addition, all Hisense televisions come with a warranty and a guarantee of quality.

Is a Hisense TV a good TV?

Yes. Hisense TV is a good TV with high quality at an affordable rate with different screen sizes. In addition, this company offers viewers several screen sizes at a lower price than other TV manufacturers such as Philips, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, and LG. Therefore, it is safe to say that Hisense TVs offer great value for money.

Where to buy Hisense TVs in Ghana?

There are several places where you can find the Hisense televisions in Ghana. Some of them include:

Lapaz

Kumasi mall

Hisense Ghana

Junction mall

Hisense Tema showroom

Hisense Kisseman showroom

East Legon

Achimota Retail Centre

Hisense Baatsona showroom

Kasoa

Hisense Accra Showroom

These are the various locations where you can Hisense televisions that sell at affordable prices. Besides the places mentioned above, you can also get the various models of Hisense TV on some e-commerce stores such as Jumia, Jiji, Telefonica, and SuperPrice.

More so, you can visit any of the Hisense dealers in Ghana and get fantastic offers for televisions and other electronics like refrigerators, microwaves, iron boxes, electric kettles, and more.

Who has the cheapest Smart TV?

A smart television is designed to connect to the internet and run on an operating system similar to Apple or Android. You can download apps for a streaming service such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, or HBO Max with a Smart TV.

Smart TVs have become increasingly common, making it possible for individuals to afford Smart TVs at lower prices than ever. Some other television models on sale with prices starting at just ¢1,000 are:

Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p Fire Smart TV — ¢1,281

LG 32LK610BPUA 32-inch 720p Smart TV — ¢1,809

TCL 40S325 1080p Roku Smart TV — ¢1,700

VIZIO SmartCast D-Series 32" Class FHD (1080P) Smart Full-Array LED TV D32f-F1 — ¢2,063

Samsung UN32M4500A 32-inch 720p Smart TV — ¢1,758

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart ROKU LED TV — ¢1,700

Is Hisense TV digital?

Yes. Like any other brand, the Hisense brand has both digital and Android TVs. Therefore, this is one of the factors that makes Hisense TV prices in Ghana vary. Android TVs are a bit expensive because Google powers them.

Can Hisense TV be repaired?

Yes. So, how much does it cost to fix a Hisense TV? The average cost of repairing a Hisense television is ¢1,222. However, most of the repairs usually range between ¢366 and ¢2,138.

Hisense TV prices in Ghana vary depending on size and dealers. However, making up your mind to buy a Hisense TV is a decision you will not regret. This is because these gadgets are of high quality, and they will be a good source of entertainment for you and your loved ones. Hisense products are original and long-lasting. You will enjoy it.

