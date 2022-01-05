Africa Cup of Nations history, facts, and which country has won the most titles

Football is one of the oldest sports in the world. Europeans introduced it to Africa in the late 18th century, and it has since grown to become the continent's most popular sport. The African Cup of Nations is the continent's premier tournament, and only the best teams from across the continent are invited to compete. So, when did the tournament begin, and which country holds the most titles?

The AFCON trophy was presented to the Cameroonian Minister of Sports and Physical Education on December 7, 2021. Photo: Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

What is the African Cup of Nations? It is the premier international men's association football competition in Africa. The tournament is also known as the AFCON or Total Africa Cup of Nations and is named after its title sponsor. In addition, AFCON is sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

History of the Africa Cup of Nations

The tournament in February 1957 in Khartoum, Sudan, as the Abdel Aziz Abdallah Salem Trophy. The Cup was named after its benefactor, the first CAF president, Abdel Aziz Abdallah.

Egypt went on to win the Cup after defeating Sudan in the final. Ghana became the first country to win the tournament three times in 1978, permanently earning them the trophy.

Cameroon was also rewarded with the African Unity Cup after dominating the tournament since 1978. In 2002, the Cup of Nations trophy was established, and it featured 16 participating teams.

In 2017, the CAF expanded the team slots to 24 and moved the tournament from January to June.

Who is the current African Cup of Nations winner?

Algeria is the current reigning champion. They won the 2019 African Cup of Nations after defeating Senegal in a 1–0 victory. The trophy was Algeria's second championship and the first since 1990.

How often is the Africa Cup of Nations?

Since 1968, the tournament has been held every two years, with the odd-numbered years being adopted in 2013. The adoption prevented the tournament from clashing with the World Cup held after four years.

Who will host the Africa Cup of Nation 2021?

A vendor blows on a vuvuzela while selling Cameroon football attire in Yaounde on January 5, 2022. Photo: by Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

Cameroon will host the event, which will take place in 2022. The 33rd tournament was initially set to occur in June and July 2021 but was rescheduled.

On January 15 2020, the CAF announced that the tournament would be held from January 9 to February 6 2021, due to unfavourable weather conditions in June and July. However, further postponements followed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the continent.

The effects of the pandemic prompted another reschedule, pushing the event to January 2022.

When is the Africa Cup of Nations date?

The event will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

Africa Cup of Nations qualification

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducted the 2021 AFCON qualification matches to determine which teams would compete in the 33rd edition. As a result, Cameroon, who qualified automatically as hosts, was one of 24 teams qualified for the final competition. Below is a list of all the qualified teams:

Cameroon – Hosts / Group F winners Mali – Group A winners Guinea – Group A runners-up Burkina Faso – Group B winners Malawi – Group B runners-up Ghana – Group C Sudan – Group C runners-up Gambia – Group D winners Gabon – Group D runners-up Morocco – Group E winners Mauritania – Group E runners-up Cape Verde – Group F runners-up Egypt – Group G winners Comoros – Group G runners-up Algeria – Group H winners Zimbabwe – Group H runners-up Senegal – Group I winners Guinea-Bissau – Group I runners-up Tunisia – Group J winners Equatorial Guinea – Group J runners-up Ivory Coast – Group K winners Ethiopia – Group K runners-up Nigeria – Group L winners Sierra Leone – Group L runners-up

Which countries have won the African Cup of Nations?

Below is a winners list that documents the tournament's champions since 1957.

Egypt – 1957

Egypt – 1959

Ethiopia – 1962

Ghana – 1963

Ghana – 1965

Congo (Kinshasa) – 1968

Sudan – 1970

Congo (Brazzaville) – 1972

Zaire – 1974

Morocco – 1976

Ghana – 1978

Nigeria – 1980

Ghana – 1982

Cameroon – 1984

Egypt – 1986

Cameroon – 1988

Algeria – 1990

Côte d'Ivoire – 1992

Nigeria – 1994

South Africa – 1996

Egypt – 1998

Cameroon – 2000

Cameroon – 2002

Tunisia – 2004

Egypt – 2006

Egypt – 2008

Egypt – 2010

Zambia – 2012

Nigeria – 2013

Côte d'Ivoire – 2015

Cameroon – 2017

Algeria – 2019

Who has won the most African Cup of Nations?

Egypt has been the most successful nation in the history of the tournament. It has won the championship seven times, including in 1959, when Egypt and Syria formed the United Arab Republic.

Three trophies were awarded during the tournament's history, with Ghana and Cameroon earning the first two editions to keep after winning the competition three times. However, the current trophy was presented for the first time in 2002.

Egypt is the only country crowned Africa Cup of Nations winners three times since its inception in 2002. It won the competition in 2006, 2008, and 2010 consecutively.

Africa Cup of Nations standings

The tournament hasn't begun. Thus, all the teams have zero points so far. However, if you are interested in following the results as they come in, will provide you with the information required.

Who is the highest scorer in AFCON?

Cameroon's former player Samuel Eto'o poses for a photograph as he arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on October 23, 2017. Photo: Glyn Kirk

Source: Getty Images

Cameroonian legend holds the record for most goals scored in the competition, with 18 in six editions. Eto'o is the newly elected president of the Cameroonian Football Federation and a former player for The Indomitable Lions.

The Africa Cup of Nations is a memorable event. The Cup brings together a diverse range of African nations to compete for the grand prize. Regardless of cultural, political, religious, or linguistic differences, everyone will come together for this football tournament.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about Statarea. It is a well-known website for soccer statistics, predictions, and betting tips. It's also a good place to find football scores, news, live results, tables, schedules, and team information. Statarea is the platform to use if you want to keep up with the latest soccer news.

Learn everything there is to know about Statarea, including the ability to compare team data and bookmaker coefficients.

Source: YEN.com.gh