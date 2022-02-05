A mentally-ill man was wowed many people both on and off social media with his dance moves

He was seen wearing tattered clothes as she stormed what looked like a

The young man was seen challenging some people in a dance battle as he attracted cheers from passers-by

A man believed to be mentally ill has shown some stunning dance moves on the dance floor in a battle with a group of boys and is currently going viral online.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mentally-ill man who appeared quite young in age, approached a group of boys hanging out on what looked like a basketball court.

The boys were playing music through some speakers and it brought out the dancer in the mentally-ill man.

Dancing mentally-ill man. Source:ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

He approached the young men and started dancing - an action that triggered the young boys to challenge him to a battle.

The mentally-ill young man faced off with a number of boys and was seen executing very recent dance moves to the admiration of all gathered there.

He took on several boys in a quick dance battle and easily brushed them aside as he danced better than his next opponent.

The young men were quite happy to have had an encounter with the mentally-ill man as they took turns smiling and shaking his hand for dancing so well.

One of the mentally-ill man's challengers even ended up falling over a bicycle while dancing in excitement and this lightened the whole mood on the dancefloor.

Source: YEN.com.gh