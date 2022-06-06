A young girl got ripped out of the groove by her angry mother and the moment was caught on camera

Twitter user @Collen_KM shared the clip with shock, showing the mother dragging her daughter from a party

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the hilarious comments Ghanaians have been sharing about the video

Ghanaians have been unable to hold their laughter after a video of a young lady being dragged out of a nightclub by her own mother surfaced on social media.

As YEN.com.gh reported, while the girl clearly did not have permission to attend the groove, or maybe someone notified her parents that she wasn’t behaving as expected, some felt really sorry for her.

While a lot of people suggested that this video is going to stick with her for life, others feel it is a lesser evil than her having become a statistic or worse.

Reactions from Ghanaians

Below were some interesting thoughts gathered by YEN.com.gh in the comment section of the video.

Akua Lina commented:

This is the real meaning of “Till mom calls”

Oteng Tsikata Amponsah Enock stated:

Me koraa de3 I didn’t go to a club oo. I was just chatting with a lady in-front of our house and my mother just stormed there and gave me several back to back slaps infront of the girl. Till date, the girl still teases me whenever we meet African mother’s can really embarrass you paa

Matthew Osei indicated:

If parents could be aggressive like this, too much stupidness and foolishness, will stop!!! Good mother, teach them the right way!!

Adjei Lilylove mentioned:

Why is she my mother's sister these are the best mom one can ever have very soon she will forever be grateful to her mom for this little act.

Evelyn Bamfo indicated:

Hahaha, my aunte did same to my cousins. They almost fainted at the sight of their mom in her PJ and duku. They were not dragged though, they followed her peacefully like ducks. She didn't have to even say a word, just her dressing and facial expression did it.

Gaa Ilona suggested:

She has just prevented her from getting pregnant. Who knows what would have happened next after the party? You did well Mom.

Watch the video below

