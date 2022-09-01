At 18, a Ghanaian girl has become the only teenager to be admitted into New Mexico University in Albuquerque, USA for a master's degree programme

However, Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa needs $46,000 which her family cannot afford to make her dream a reality

The young lady made history when she was only 13 as the youngest ever student to enter a university in Ghana

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, the Ghanaian girl who still holds the record of being the youngest ever student admitted into a tertiary institution is on the verge of losing her admission to pursue a master's degree programme.

According to Graphic.com.gh who spoke with Ruth's father, she has been successfully enrolled in at the New Mexico University in Albuquerque, USA to study a master’s programme in Computer and Optical (Fibre Optics) Engineering.

However, the young lady who is now 18 years and is the only teenager the American university has ever admitted in its history for master's degree, is currently unable to undertake the programme due to lack of funds.

Her father, Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwa, a tutor at a senior high school in Kumasi, reveals that the Minister of Education who earlier promised to help Ruth explained that the scholarship programmes available do not cover schools in the United States.

However, the information has come at a time when the admission has already been procured, leaving Ruth with no option than to hope for external assistance to foot the $46,000 required to start her programme.

For now, she has begun her course online, but the 18-year-old could have the admission revoked if she is unable to raise her fees by the end of the first semester.

“The admission has already been offered and it is late to decline and go look for another admission elsewhere. We cannot disappoint her. If we even get half the support, it will help her as the university has also promised to help her access some scholarship to support her studies,” Ruth's father says.

