Former Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) CEO Mawuena Trebarh has been reported dead

Mrs Trebarh, the elder sister of the late Komla Dumor and the first female CEO of GIPC, passed on after falling ill

The news of her death has thrown social media into a state of mourning

Mawuena Trebarh (née Dumor), a former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), has been reported dead.

Mrs Trebarh, the sister of late Ghanaian journalist Komla Dumor, is reported to have passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, as the country celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr.

Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Trebarh is dead Photo source: Mawuena Trebarh

Source: Instagram

According to a report by Ghanaweb, the former GIPC CEO suffered from an undisclosed ailment before her passing.

George Andah mourns Mawuena Trebarh

While details are still sketchy, George Andah, former MP for Awutu Senya East and a friend to Trebarh, shared an old photo to eulogise her.

In loving memory of Mawuena Dumor Trebah, a cherished friend, sister, and former colleague whose warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit touched the lives of many. Your presence illuminated every room, and your legacy of wisdom, can-do spirit, compassion, and dedication will continue to inspire us. My deepest condolences to your family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Who is Mawuena Trebarh?

Born in 1971, she graduated from the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria,] where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Mining in 1996. After her Bachelor's degree, she joined Ashanti Goldfields, where she was the first female underground exploration geologist.

She later completed an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College, in Waltham, Massachusetts, in 2002.

From McCallum, she joined Newmont Ghana as the Manager of Communications between 2003 and 2007 before moving to Scancom (MTN Ghana) to serve as Corporate Services Executive from 2007 to 2011.

Mawuena Trebarh served as the CEO of GIPC from April 2013 to January 2017, becoming the first female to hold the position.

Source: YEN.com.gh