Season Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has ruled social media trends following her apology for an embarrassing video about her and businessman Henry Fitz.

On Wednesday, April 24, the GHOne TV star issued a statement asking her family, loved ones, and the brands she represents to pardon her for causing them public ridicule.

In the statement, Serwaa Amihere confirmed that the raunchy clip was captured five years ago.

“On April 2, 2024, someone posted an intimate video of me on the internet. This came almost 5 months after threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book.

The video (which was made 5 years ago) has severely embarrassed me, my family and my loved ones. It has also exposed my employers and the businesses and brands I represent to embarrassment,'' Serwaa said.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments about Serwaa Amihere that are making the rounds. Many showed her love and support.

@yaabitha said:

We love her #TasteTopChoco.

@KingFabulo wrote:

To all the friends of Serwaa Amihere, we're sorry. Please forgive us.

@vennicensem wrote:

Looks like Serwaa Amihere enjoys being in the trend. Check between P and D on your keyboard.

@BenopaOnyx1 wrote:

@Serwaa_Amihere, we love you, Serwaa, be strong and may you keep being great.

@Champion_Flat said:

@Serwaa_Amihere, Don't cry, be strong, dear.

Henry Fitz and 2 others charged for leaking viral video

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Serwaa Amihere bedroom video scandal has taken a new twist as the GHOne TV broadcaster seeks justice against those who leaked the clip.

Serwaa complained to the police on April 3, 2024, and the case has already been forwarded to the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra.

The particulars of the case, which have found their way into the media, show three people, Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah, aka Henry Fitz.

