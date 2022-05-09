Lady Dancing With Her Boyfriend At Club 'Smartly' Gives Another Guy Her Number

An interesting lady has gone viral online as she was captured on camera giving out her number while with her boyfriend

The lady was dancing with the unsuspecting young man when she was spotted using hand gestures to transmit the digits to the other man

Social media users are still arguing whether the man's action was worse than the lady giving out the number or otherwise

A young lady's action is heaping controversial reactions on social media as she was seen doing something that was both smart and cunning at the same time.

In the footage that was made public on the Twitter handle of Akwasi Bugati with the handle, @akwasibugati, the lady in question was seen performing a sensual dance for a man many suspect to be her 'serious' boyfriend.

While she was at it, another gentleman who was also at the mini party asked for her contact and she eagerly 'spelled' the digits out to him using creative hand gestures.

Lady dancing with boyfriend and sending her number to another Photo credit: filipefrazao via Gettyimages

Gambo, who posted the video online dug into the minds of many social media users when he asked whether it was worse to be taking the contact of a lady with a guy or to be giving a contact to another man while with your guy.

"Between the giver and the taker who is worst? Fear men or fear Women? Eiii this Gen," he asked.

What social media users are saying about the video

@CitizenEkow replying to @akwasibugati commented:

Ibi the giver...She actually doing this in the presence of an obvious lover. The receiver on the other hand may be single and searching.

@SeptembaDegree replying to @akwasibugati indicated:

Eeii my shoddy did this at a party and I didn’t understand

@1stblackcousin replying to @akwasibugati stated:

Ebi me p3 I dey see sark for this video inside anaaaaa

Watch the video below

GH man shares how a lady cheated on him with a man while he was paying her fees in nursing school

In a similar account, a Ghanaian man identified as Richard, has shared how he discovered his long-time girlfriend was cheating, despite investing in her education from senior high school to nursing school.

According to Richard, his former girlfriend was brilliant, but her parents could not help her further her education due to extreme poverty.

In a video seen on Facebook, Richard recounted that he catered for the lady, including financing her education from senior high school to nursing school with money from his gold business.

