A video of a man interacting in a strange way with a cobra has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The footage shows him pulling it by the tail, then it reverses and jerks back at him and stops , before he captures it by the head

, The video has gained a lot of traction online from intrigued users as it boasts an impressive nine million views on Facebook

A man demonstrated unique yet alarming skill after he dragged and grabbed a whole a cobra in broad daylight.

Video footage of the chilling sight was shared on Facebook by TREND TOUR Thailand and shows the brave man interacting with the serpent.

A snake whisperer had online users intrigued. Image: TREND TOUR Thailand/Facebook

He is seen approaching the massive and pulling it by the tail, then reverses and jerks back at him, but stops and looks at him as he makes eye contact. He proceeds to do an odd hand gesture before grabbing hold of its head and pulling it and securing it in his hand before the video ends.

While it is unclear why he was capturing the snake, it left many internet users intrigued. The video has gained over nine million views since it was posted on Friday 10 June.

Check out the footage and some of the comments online:

Heaven Reyes responded:

“Just like that .”

Gabe Lerca replied:

“Hang on, think I've dropped my snake.”

Linda Kingshott said:

“This is a beautiful snake. From a far far far distance.”

Jon Wheeler reacted:

“I wouldn't wanna be an Animal in that country...”

Sinethemba Madlodlo wrote:

“If you wanna see the true colours of a black man bring that thing it's hard just to watch it . We've some got trust issues with the .”

Manu Gupta commented”

“Amazing skills.”

Source: Briefly.co.za