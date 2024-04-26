Ghanaian bride Keisha has introduced a new fashion trend with her stunning kente bridal robe

The beautiful bride with an infectious smile turned heads in a perfect-fit kente gown with embellishment for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Keisha's flawless makeup and hairstyle

Ghanaian bride Keisha, who is living abroad, has taken over Instagram with her beautiful wedding video of her marrying a handsome young man.

The melanin bride looked classy in a stylish black revealing gown for her pre-wedding photoshoot. She wore a spaghetti-strap gown that flaunted her thighs while staring into her husband's eyes.

Ghanaian couple Keisha and Dennis show off their dance moves. Photo credit: @jemaweddings.

Ghanaian bride Keisha glowed in a long, curly hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look for the lovely photos.

In another slide, she wore a one-hand red gown with a floor-sweeping train, while the groom wore a tailored-to-fit red shirt and black suit.

Ghanaian bride Keisha stuns in a stylish bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Keisha has impressed social media users as she slips on a colourful kente gown with long see-through sleeves.

Ghanaian bride Keisha looks flawless in a one-hand kente gown

The happy bride looked fantastic in a v-shaped corseted kente gown with unique beading for her traditional wedding.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Keisha's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ghanaian Bride Set Unbreakable Trend As She Stuns In Exquisite Kente Gown With Extremely Long Train

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Abena, who looked exquisite in a sophisticated kente gown.

The stunning bride looked sophisticated for her opulent event with a natural hair and makeup look.

The beautiful bride's gorgeous wedding footage on Instagram has drawn comments from some social media users.

