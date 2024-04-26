An Okada rider has advised Ghanaian men to desist from dating multiple women

The man said having engaged in a promiscuous lifestyle in his past life, which resulted in the death of a lady in his room, he could say without mincing words that it is inimical to the progress of men

Netizens who reacted to the video told him to allow them to experience it for themselves and later.

An Okada rider has shared his harrowing experience dating multiple women, cautioning Ghanaian men against promiscuous lifestyles, saying it would take them nowhere.

Sharing his personal experiences, the yet-to-be-identified Okada rider said he had been a chronic womaniser for many years and that he could say without an ounce of doubt that it is inimical to the progress of men.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Okada rider, said he paid dearly for his promiscuous lifestyle after one of his numerous girlfriends died in his room during the COVID-19-imposed lockdown in Ghana.

After being saved from incarceration by God, the man, who said he has a 21-year-old daughter to show for his promiscuity, vowed never to be involved with multiple women again.

He said he had now become a born-again, testifying to the mercies of God to encourage and advise men fornicating with multiple women to change their ways.

"I have dated any girls, and I can tell you that womanising is not good, it will derail you from achieving anything in this life. I womanised to the extent that a lady died in my room during the lockdown, but God does not disgrace what he has plans for, and because of what I went through, I have stopped womanising," he said.

Netizens react

Netizens hilariously reacted to his advice, in the TikTok video shared by @kwapong30, with contempt.

KHALIFA commented:

"Bossu we just started just wish us well and stop killing our spirit."

2pacinmyDNA also commented

"masa masa let us also go and face it too."

empresstoosweet said:

"Pls it is good , continue so u can also come and tell your story ."

Wyper also said:

"You enjoy finish you don’t want us to enjoy some eiii chairman."

