The queen mother of Kwahuman in North America, Nana Hemaa Fosua has advised Ghanaians who want to move abroad to seek greener pastures to do so in their youth.

The queen mother, who has lived in the US for 37 years, said while she cannot advise Ghanaians against relocating abroad she believes people beyond a certain age should not move out of the country.

Queen-mother of Kwahuman In North America, Nana Hemaa Fosua. Photo credit: Sammy Kay Medi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Sammy Kay Media, Nana Hemaa said life abroad is mostly favourable to people in their early 20s, as there are many opportunities available to them.

The queen mother of Kwahuman in North America said any youth from Ghana who relocates abroad has a much higher chance of succeeding because they could go to school to seek knowledge which would help them to make good money, unlike the older folks.

"When you travel abroad in your 40s, or 45s, by the time you get your documents, work and figure your life out, time would have far gone, but I know that it's possible for older people who travel and make it," she said.

"When I meet people in their 20s whose parents have brought them to abroad from Ghana, I advise them to go to school. As we say it abroad, what you learn is what you earn, and so it would help you a lot if you go to school," she said.

She further said it is better for middle-aged persons who have good incomes in Ghana to stay in the country rather than rushing abroad where they would be restarting their life all over again.

German-based Ghanaian advises people above 40 not to travel abroad

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian man residing in Germany has said that it is important for people who want to travel out of Ghana to do so before they are 40 years old.

According to the man identified as Appiah Donkor, the appropriate age to relocate from Ghana in search of greener pastures is between 20 years and 40 years.

He explained that it takes a while for migrants to acquire their work or staying permits to get them, adding that middle-aged persons will waste some productive years chasing those documents

Source: YEN.com.gh