A lady has taken netizens down memory lane on her first experience of breastfeeding her baby after undergoing a C-section

In the emotional video, the woman cried out in pain as the newborn fed from her mammary glands

The new mum seized the opportunity to celebrate her fellow mothers, saying that it is not easy but worth it

Being a mother is not easy and a lady reiterated this by showcasing an emotional moment in which she breastfed her newborn for the first time at the hospital.

Apparently, she had the baby via a C-section surgery and was breastfeeding the newborn after leaving the theatre.

New mum weeps as she breastfeeds baby. Photo Credit: TikTok/@selena22779

The new mum shed tears and screamed as the baby suckled her bre*ast in the TikTok video.

She explained that the pain was a result of her sore nipp*les due to latching incorrectly. She, however, endured the pain and watched as the kid fed.

The lady went on to share a lovely snap of her and the child a year later. Her clip elicited reactions from netizens who were full of praise for mothers.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Shaniel ShanShan Gre said:

"My first time didn't hurt, it felt weird and amazing, i didn't know I had milk.. I'm so sorry u had to go thru that.. the other will be better."

Emily said:

"Yepp it is after u have your baby u thought u get over the pain thats the next pain hun ive bin thur it."

dandan_overkill said:

"My dear that's what all mothers go true u are not the first are the last just keep pushing an be strong."

DETTA SPANIARD said:

"Saw my baby mama went through it,,thats why i cant left her side because she gave me a beautiful daughter."

Abmeliah said:

"This happened to me with my first son.. I literally cried when breastfeeding him.. but it was all worth it."

Zayden’s mommy said:

"Never knew it was that painful I do feel pain wen I’m feeding my son my but not like this ….U are so strong."

"My Daughter Is Now My Husband's Side Chick": Funny Mum Shares Video of Husband and Little Girl

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young woman has shared a hilarious video of her beautiful daughter who is so fond of her father.

In the video making rounds online, the father and daughter expressed their love for each other and their mum got jealous.

Reacting to the funny video, some married netizens shared their similar experiences with their first daughters

