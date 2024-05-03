Ghanaian musician and songwriter Akwaboah Jnr tied the knot on Friday, May 3, 2024, in a colourful wedding

His wife dazzled in a star-studded red corseted kente gown, wore a 360 frontal wig, and her makeup was beautifully done such that it elevated her dark beauty

Congratulatory messages poured in for the newlyweds, while others gushed over the gorgeous bride

Theresa, the wife of Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah Jnr, slayed in a star-studded sleeveless corseted kente gown for their traditional wedding on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Akwaboah's wife dazzled in red kente

For her traditional Ghanaian wedding, Mrs Akwaboah looked ethereal as she rocked a red corseted kente gown. The red, blue and yellow beads were hand-beaded into the gown to create a lovely pattern.

The beautiful wife of the celebrated Ghanaian musician looked stunning as her heavy makeup matched her skin tone and highlighted her facial features.

She rocked a 360 frontal lace wig styled with a portion of the hair used to create a fringe on the right side of her face. The wig was held in a ponytail with the ends curled and styled in a bun.

Below are photos of Akwaboah's wife slaying in her bridal robe and gown for her traditional wedding.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mrs Akwaboah

Many people gushed over how beautiful Theresa looked for her traditional wedding, while many others showered her and her husband, Akwaboah Jnr, with congratulatory messages.

Below are the lovely reactions from Ghanaians:

reggies_makeovers said:

My bride

jozzy_kwart said:

This is BE-YOU-TIFUL❤️

benedicta1876 said:

Gorgeous ❤️

itz_efya_brooklyn said:

Beautiful bride ❤️

rennys_glitters_ said:

So pretty ❤️

yaaqueen25 said:

Beautiful bride ‍♀️ ❤️❤️❤️

Akwaboah shared pre-wedding photos, many gushed over his gorgeous fiancée

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr announced on his official Facebook page that he was getting married and that his fans should wish him luck.

Photos of his ever-gorgeous wife-to-be surfaced online as many gushed over her beauty.

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the couple, while others reacted in surprise to the news.

